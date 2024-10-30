Canvassing efforts underway in support of BBCHS referendum

Heard a knock at the door on a recent weekend morning?

If you live within the boundaries of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, chances are, it was a member of the Building Better Vote Yes committee.

Over the past month, committee members have been hitting the pavement to reach as many voters as possible ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

The group of about 25 volunteer residents has been tasked with spreading the word about what the district hopes to accomplish with the referendum that will appear on Tuesday’s ballot, which will ask voters to fund $62 million of a plan for $70 million in facilities upgrades.

This past Saturday, committee members met bright and early at the Main Street NW Bourbonnais Starbucks to strategize which areas to canvas next.

Around 9 a.m., they embarked to various neighborhoods to knock on doors, hand out informational fliers and answer questions about the referendum.

Committee chair Curt Saindon and his wife Kathy, of Bourbonnais, walked up and down the village’s Barrington Lane.

Utilizing a canvassing app called Walk, the couple checked to see where registered voters lived on the block.

Most attempts did not result in someone answering the door.

In those instances, a small handout was left in the doorframe that read “It’s almost time,” and included information about the referendum. Some homeowners have allowed them to leave messages on their Ring doorbells.

When residents did come to the door, the typical outcome was a brief, friendly exchange. Most have heard of the issue.

“Really, we’ve had about a third of the people answer the door, and I would say 75 to 80% of them were positive,” Curt Saindon said. “Now, I don’t know if they’re all going to vote yes, but when they’re at the door, they at least seem to be receptive.”

One resident answered the door with her young child, whom she indicated would be attending BBCHS in the future; she said she would support the referendum and agreed to place a yard sign on her front lawn, a highly visible corner property.

Another resident was outside doing yard work and stopped to chat with the Saindons.

The resident’s dog, an older looking yellow Lab, barked loudly when they first approached.

The owner informed them that the dog wouldn’t bite.

Curt Saindon slowly reached out his hand and earned the dog’s trust. Soon, the dog was rolling over for pets.

The resident had reservations about an increase to her property taxes, but she seemed open to discussing the issue, as she asked several questions that Curt was able to answer.

After the interaction, they noted in the app that the resident was undecided.

Canvassers have kept track of data like where residents supported or opposed the referendum and where doors were or weren’t answered.

For example, the app showed that in Bourbonnais’ Old Farm neighborhood, 29 residents said they would support the referendum; four said they would not support it; none were undecided, and one home was inaccessible.

“What you do when you get to the polling place, who knows,” Curt Saindon said. “But even retired folks and people that maybe don’t have kids in the schools [responded positively].”

BBCHS Superintendent Matt Vosberg has also participated in the canvassing efforts organized by the committee.

As a district employee, he is not allowed to use district resources to promote the referendum, so he has gone out on weekends, he said.

“I thought overall, a lot of people I talked to had good information and were positive,” Vosberg said.

Canvassing is set to continue as the election approaches.

The district has budgeted to contribute $8 million of its reserves toward the estimated $70 million project, which would include a fieldhouse addition, expanding cafeteria and food service areas, and renovating science labs and other learning spaces.

These moves would allow the district to end the long-standing use of the temporary mobile classrooms, which have been in place for 17 years.