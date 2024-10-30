Bourbonnais Denny's to close?

BOURBONNAIS — A dining fixture at the northwest corner of Kankakee County’s busiest intersection, the Denny’s restaurant could be targeted for closure by year’s end, according to published reports.

Denny’s plans to close 150 restaurants nationwide within the next two months. There are currently 44 Denny’s sites in Illinois. In addition to Bourbonnais, there are Denny’s restaurants in Gilman, Mokena and Joliet.

The company closures are said to be older locations which are deemed too costly to renovate. The Bourbonnais Denny’s has been a fixture at this location dating back to the 1970s.

The Bourbonnais Denny’s, 1303 Armour Road, was closed for significant time after it had a substantial kitchen fire in late October 2013.

The company has 1,358 locations nationwide.

The company has not yet released the roster of locations set for closure.

Like many dining locations, Denny’s has battled to get diners to return following the COVID-19 pandemic. Food prices has risen sharply since that period and restaurant dining has, of course, become more costly.

Known as a dining option at all hours of the day and night, the company is attempting to go through a remodeling period. The locations cited for closure reportedly are viewed either too old to remodel or are located in unprofitable locations.

The Spartanburg, S.C.-based company plans are to close the locations to strengthen its cash flow, the report noted.