St. George Elementary unveils new preschool playground

Excitement is in the air at St. George Elementary School, where a new playground was unveiled this past week.

St. George Community Consolidated School District 258 was awarded a hardship funding award from the Early Childhood Block Grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to install a new playground, which is set to enhance outdoor learning and play for its preschool learners.

The $150,000 grant enables the preschool to transform its outdoor space into a vibrant and engaging playground where its students will have the ability to improve their physical activity, creativity and social interaction, according to a news release.

“We are thankful and thrilled to receive this funding award,” Superintendent Jay Smith said in the release. “This funding allowed us to create a safe, inclusive and stimulating environment where our children can play and have fun now and for the future.”

The new playground design includes climbing structures, a slide, a communication board, balance beam, play ensemble and interactive learning zones, all tailored to foster developmental growth.

The playground was officially completed Oct. 22, with a ribbon cutting ceremony from staff and students from Ms. Annabelle Arellano’s afternoon preschool classroom.