Let's Ketchup continues work to cancel school lunch debt, stock Care Closets

Let’s Ketchup is continuing to help kids catch up on their lunch debt around Kankakee County.

Its most recent donation was made Oct. 8 to Herscher Community Unit School District 2, canceling $3,000 of approximately $40,000 total lunch debt for the district.

“The donation helps students in need as well as helping the district lessen the tax burden on our local community,” said Herscher Superintendent Rich Decman. “This debt would normally be paid out of the school district budget without the assistance of folks like Let’s Ketchup.”

Let’s Ketchup President Mike Murphy said the nonprofit is currently organizing another lunch debt donation, which it aims to complete by the end of November.

The organization’s work is not limited to canceling lunch debt.

The Let’s Ketchup team has been busy distributing Care Closets donations from Oct. 15 to 17 across seven districts in Kankakee County, including Kankakee, Momence, St. Anne, Bourbonnais Elementary, Bradley Elementary, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Manteno.

Care Closets provide items like hygiene supplies, clothing and non-perishable foods to students, often at the expense of teachers and school staff.

Murphy said the group’s process for working with schools’ Care Closets began with sending out a survey to each district to identify the most needed items.

Then, they made bulk purchases of the most commonly requested items to maximize the impact of donations and grants.

They also supplemented those items with additional purchases from local stores to cover less common needs.

They collaborated with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, Our Home, Momence Packing and Koehler Chiropractic to expand their reach and provide more resources, Murphy said.

With support of its partners and donors, Let’s Ketchup recently distributed the following items:

1,440 travel-size tubes of toothpaste

Over 1,000 hairbrushes and combs

430 sticks of deodorant

200 bottles of shampoo and body wash

1,440 pairs of socks

300 pairs of underwear

100 pairs of sweatpants

70 large boxes of granola bars (64 count each)

70 large boxes of fruit snacks (90 count each)

Feminine hygiene products, lice kits, and winter hats

3,200 bags of assorted snacks donated by Our Home

<ul><li>5 full totes of essential items donated by Momence Packing</li></ul>

Let’s Ketchup got its start a couple of years ago and officially gained 501(c)3 status in January of 2023.

Murphy was named the Daily Journal’s 2023 Young Citizen of the Year for his efforts in starting the organization to cancel local lunch debt. The organization’s focus has since expanded to include helping local food pantries and Care Closets.

Other donations to cancel lunch debt this year have included St. Anne, BBCHS and Kankakee school districts.

Previous donations were made to Bourbonnais Elementary, Bradley Elementary, Manteno, Momence school districts.