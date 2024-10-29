KVPD's annual Spooky Skate at Ice Valley Centre set for Friday

It will be a ghoulishly good time on Friday as the Kankakee Valley Park District will hold its annual Spooky Skate at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

It will be a costume party. Those who would like to participate can come dressed to impress in their scariest (or cutest) costume and enter the costume contest.

Friends and family can skate the night away under the cosmic lights.

This event is for all ages. Ages 12 and older are $8 for admission, ages 11 and younger are $6 for admission.

Skate rental and skate aids are available for $5 each.

Preregistration is not required.