Kankakee School District steps up uniform policy

KANKAKEE — Students in Kankakee are getting used to more formal attire for their school day.

Kankakee School District 111 began enforcing a uniform policy this past Monday for all students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The district announced it would not be sending students home for not following the uniform guidelines, but parents and guardians of students who don’t wear uniforms would have to meet with school administration to discuss the issue.

Superintendent Teresa Lance said a district-wide uniform policy was already in place, established by the Kankakee School Board in 2014.

However, the policy included language that students could opt out of wearing uniforms because of choice.

“So, if that language was in there, that means we’re not really a uniform district,” Lance said.

At a policy committee meeting, the current board decided that the district should require uniforms and the “optional” language should be removed.

The board approved the updated uniform policy on Sept. 23.

“Students are encouraged to wear school uniforms to school on all school attendance days, in order to maintain and promote orderly school functions, student safety, and a positive learning environment,” the policy reads.

The policy states that students who are eligible for free and reduced lunch or a waiver of student fees are eligible for financial assistance purchasing uniforms, and that positive reinforcement measures are to be used to encourage full compliance.

“No student shall be expelled from school or receive a lowered academic grade because of failing to comply with this policy,” it reads.

Lance said the board wanted to give families time to get uniforms, as well as give schools time to prepare to enforce the policy.

So, it did not go into effect until Oct. 21.

“We did not want to say the very next day to students and families, ‘You need to be in uniform,’” Lance noted.

Enforcing uniforms is about “establishing a culture of high expectations,” she said.

<strong>STUDENTS WEIGH IN</strong>

Many Kankakee High School students have been vocal about the uniform policy.

KHS sophomore Shalia Suarez wore her uniform to school last week, but she felt there were more important issues the school should focus on rather than what students are wearing.

“I feel like it shouldn’t be the biggest problem in the school right now,” Suarez said. “I feel like they are making a bigger deal about it than bullying, fights and all that going on at school.”

One student brought a petition with 400 signatures against school uniforms to the Kankakee School Board ahead of the enforcement of the policy.

Another student, KHS junior Eva Jackson, said uniforms can hinder students’ ability to express themselves and lower their confidence.

“Not being able to dress how you are, especially in a public school, is very restricting,” Jackson said. “Expressing yourself through your outfits and your clothing is one of the only ways you can express yourself in school.”

Lance said she responded to every student who brought forward a concern.

She also met with high school students and involved them in broadening the guidelines on what kinds of clothing are allowed.

“So, yes, the board said we were going to be a uniform district, but we still gave students a voice on what that looked like,” she said.

In the first week, compliance seemed to be going better than Lance anticipated.

On Oct. 21, for the most part, students arrived in uniform.

It seemed that families wanted, if the district was going to have a uniform policy, for it to actually be enforced, she said.

“I’m proud of how the community showed up on the 21st,” Lance said.

<strong>GETTING UNIFORMS</strong>

The district purchased uniforms for every family that said they needed them, Lance said.

About 60 families filled out paperwork to get uniforms. About 300 uniforms were ordered.

The forms were sent to every student at the high school.

“We didn’t want this to be an additional expense/ burden for families,” Lance said.

ACOM, 196 S. Harrison, Kankakee, collects clothing that children have outgrown, including school uniforms, and offers them to those in need.

The district is asking families that have uniforms their kids have outgrown to bring them to their school buildings. ACOM and the Salvation Army are also assisting with collection.

Local stores that may have uniforms at a reduced price include RKids, 1015 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee; Embrace Consignment, 148 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley; and Goodwill, 455 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

WHAT IS AND ISN’T ALLOWED?

Uniforms can be various colors; tops can be white, navy blue, light blue, maroon or black, and bottoms can be khaki, brown, black, gray or navy blue (must be a solid color).

Tops can include long- or short- sleeved blouses, polos, golf shirts or T-shirts with a Kays logo or in a solid color.

Bottoms can include slacks, pants, capris, skirts, jumpers or shorts (length must fall between the individual’s fingertips and kneecaps or longer).

Sweaters, hoodies, cardigans, vests and suit jackets are acceptable, but must be solid single colors when worn during the school day.

District letter jackets and logos are allowed.

Crop tops or any shirt showing the midriff are not allowed, and hoods cannot be worn during the school day.

Athletic sweatpants with a Kays logo are allowed, and jeans can be worn on Fridays with school spirit wear.

Leggings are not permitted.

Closed-toe and closed-heel shoes must be worn, but this can include any kind of athletic shoes, Crocs, sandals, loafers or dress shoes. Shoes may be any color.

Flip-flops and slides are prohibited.

Source: Kankakee School District 111