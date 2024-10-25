Bourbonnais schools looking ahead at preventative maintenance

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 may be using health/life safety bonds to fund future facilities improvements.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board on Tuesday approved engagement letters with an architectural services firm as well as a financial consulting firm.

Cordogan Clark Architectural Services, of Aurora, will be writing amendments for the district for potential health/life safety projects.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the architecture firm was selected due to its expertise in educational facilities and experience with health/life safety projects.

He said the district will be able to start identifying facilities improvements and look ahead at the health/life safety survey it will be required to complete in the next two to three years.

Illinois School Code requires districts to contract with a licensed architect to conduct a comprehensive life safety survey every 10 years.

Districts must submit the survey to the Illinois State Board of Education for approval along with a list of identified projects needed to comply with current life safety codes.

The state allows schools to issue health/life safety bonds to fund certain projects without the need to go to a referendum.

Ehrman said the district’s goal is to get ahead with preventative maintenance and start thinking about the future.

Kings Financial Consulting, of Monticello, provides various financial services, including bond issuance related services.

So, if the district were to issue bonds, the financial firm would oversee the process.

The firm will work with the district on budgeting the right dollar amounts for the bonds it may purchase and complying with legal processes afterward.

The firm charges a contingent fee not to exceed 2% of the cost of bonds issued.

Its other local clients include Momence, St. George, St. Anne, Clifton Central and Watseka school districts.

Ehrman said he does not yet know what specific work the district may be completing with health/life safety bonds, but he wants the district to be prepared for the process.

The work could include things like roofing improvements, depending on what facilities issues are identified.

“They’re just looking at the structural integrity, the health/life safety type of things. So it’s, it’s not glamorous, it’s just maintenance and upkeep with facilities,” he said.

First, the architecture firm will have to conduct an analysis to see what work is needed and what would qualify for the use of health/life safety amendments.

Then, the financial firm would look into the bonding side of things.

The process will likely move forward in January and February.