Kankakee High School implements changes to graduation requirements

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School students will have slightly different graduation requirements going forward.

Last week, the Kankakee School Board OK’d changes in graduation requirements for the 2024-25 school year, including that some competency-based education substitutions will no longer be accepted.

Additionally, students will be taking the ACT rather than the SAT college readiness assessment, and community service hours are no longer a requirement to graduate.

Kelly Gilbert, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said the changes are meant to align Kankakee School District 111 with the requirements of the Illinois State Board of Education.

The state board changed the college assessment requirement for this school year. Juniors statewide will start taking the ACT test in spring 2025.

The district also updated other graduation requirements to comply with ISBE, Gilbert said.

Competency-based replacements for world language and financial literacy courses will no longer be accepted.

The changes are meant to ensure the district is following the guidelines of its competency-based education waiver through the state of Illinois, which allows certain educational exceptions.

“We’ve gone to seek further clarification to ensure we are continuing to be in compliance with that CBE waiver in our implementation of it,” Gilbert said. “So that was feedback we have received.”

KHS will require students to take financial literacy or an equivalent substitution, such as economics, consumer education or a dual-enrollment course.

The world language requirement may be completed with evidence of a seal of biliteracy or world language test exemption.

Previously, a world cultures class was accepted for the world language requirement, but that course is not in compliance with ISBE’s standards, Gilbert said.

Another change is that counseling and volunteer hours will no longer be accepted in place of a physical education credit.

Evidence of physical health and well-being could include PE courses, participation in sports, JROTC, fine arts, Kankakee Area Career Center and dual credit courses, according to the updated requirements.

Also, community service hours are no longer needed to graduate.

“Service hours were removed as an official requirement because it is not in accordance with the Illinois State Board of Education,” Gilbert said. “However, we are still encouraging students to receive service hours, and many of our student organizations do require those student service hours.”

Changes will go into effect immediately for the classes of 2028 and 2029, the current freshmen and eighth graders.

For older high schoolers, the changes will be implemented in a graduated system.

“If we have students that may need a world language class instead of world culture, things of that nature, we are meeting with them individually to make sure they are on track to receive the things they need for graduation, including our seniors,” Gilbert said.

She said school counselors are meeting with students to make sure they are meeting the requirements.

“All the graduation requirements are scaffolded by grade level, with the current changes made for this class of 2028, then scaffolded for ‘27, ‘26 and ‘25,” she said.