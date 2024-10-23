City housing project reduced, construction set to begin June 2025

KANKAKEE — A downtown market-rate apartment project has returned, but it has been cut in size by about half.

Milwaukee, Wis.-based developer Josh Jeffers explained at Monday’s Kankakee City Council Committee of the Whole meeting prior to the regular city council meeting that construction could begin by mid-June 2025.

The project, however, has been reduced from a five-story development and 92 units at the southwest corner of East Station Street and South Dearborn Avenue to a three-story, 47 unit development.

The apartment, 250 E. Station St., would total 30,580 square feet.

As before, the project would be market rate, meaning not government-assisted housing.

The complex would consist of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units.

Due to the restructuring of the residential project, exact details are still being finalized.

The studio units would be in the range of 500-600 square feet; 1-bedroom, 700 square feet; and the 2-bedroom, 1,000-1,100 square feet.

Neither Jeffers, principal of J. Jeffers & Co., or Jeffers’ chief development officer, Brian Loftin, had rental cost projections based on the revised development.

Under the previous development plan rents would range from $1,200 to $1,600 per month.

<strong>FIRST PROPOSED IN 2019</strong>

There’s expected to be some modifications to the development agreement between Kankakee and Jeffers.

The current agreement calls for a property-tax-sharing agreement split of 90%-10% between Jeffers and the city, with Jeffers getting the 90%. That portion of the agreement will most certainly stay in place.

Language regarding occupancy levels and how much would be due by the city and the developer if those levels are not met within the former bank building, could be altered.

When first proposed in 2019, the company was looking at investing between $17 million to $19 million for the apartment building and another $4 million to $5 million for the neighboring former Midland States Bank property, 310 S. Schuyler Ave., which would be a business incubator known as Co.LAB.

The 2nd Ward apartment building has been scaled back to $12 million to $13 million.

The development plan is far from complete. Kankakee’s Economic Development Committee, chaired by 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss this plan.

It would be fair to say that council members had some issues with the lack of the design elements which many considered to be rather plain.

Cobbs said the design reminded him of a senior high-rise. The brick work, in fact, looked incredibly similar to the Mercy Housing complex along West Station Street near the Kankakee River.

The initial U-shaped designed apartment building was to feature an underground heated parking lot. The building’s second floor was to have a west-facing, shared, outdoor common area.

<strong>BUILDING COSTS RISE</strong>

Those elements, as Jeffers leadership explained, have been taken out in an effort to scale down costs.

Like every developer since the COVID-19 pandemic have explained, the costs of construction has soared, often two to three times greater than pre-pandemic costs. The costs of borrowing money have also dramatically increased, Jeffers said.

Loftin said the development team was open to playing with some exterior design elements. The company presented an exterior look of the project, but stressed this was far from a finished product.

Council members made several suggestions. One suggestion which seemed to gain traction was creating a rooftop recreation area.

Fifth Ward Alderwoman Carmen Lewis said a rooftop gathering area would give the property a little more “sex appeal.”

“We are open to the rooftop idea,” Loftin said.

Jeffers said the company would not be building and then selling the property. Rather, they would be in for a long-term relationship with Kankakee and would consider this the first of what could be many developments here.

“We like Kankakee as a market,” Loftin said. “But we can only rent units for so much. It challenges you to what you can put in place.”

The developers said construction on the former Midland’s property could begin in early 2025. They project a 10-month construction timeline.