New student employment program established in Dist. 111

KANKAKEE — A new student employment program has been established for high school juniors and seniors in Kankakee School District 111.

The Aim High Program will offer part-time employment for up to 50 students from Kankakee High School, with jobs available for 25 juniors and 25 seniors.

The jobs will pay $15 an hour. To be eligible, students must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, a school attendance average of at least 70%, and have no record of physical altercations.

The program is slated to run Nov. 1 through June 6.

A group of five students — William Hill, Saniyah White, Sonji Butler, Cory Trapp and Cedric Terrell — spearheaded the formation of the Aim High Program.

Superintendent Teresa Lance said she gave the students a few parameters to work with, and they created the program from there.

The students’ involvement stemmed from their continued interest in employment after the program’s predecessor, the Youth Empowerment Program, was shut down earlier this year.

“They were persistent,” Lance said. “They continued to come up to me and ask for work.”

As part of their efforts, the students created an app for clocking in and out of work. They are also part of a committee that will continue to meet regarding the program.

<strong>PROGRAM FUNDING</strong>

The Aim High Program has a budget of $500,000 from the district’s general fund.

“We did not receive a grant for this,” Lance said. “… As long as we can find ways to get grants to offset other expenses, then yes, our goal is to try to sustain this year after year.”

The Youth Empowerment Program was halted at the end of July, which included terminating roughly 100 student workers. Adult employees, such as program coordinators and clerks, have also been terminated from their jobs with the YEP.

Lance cited a lack of funds to continue supporting the prior program, as the status of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority’s R3 grant was uncertain.

Later, the district learned it was not selected to continue receiving the R3 grant, which supported the YEP in the past, along with district funds.

Students, parents and community members, including former superintendent Genevra Walters, spoke out against the termination of the YEP.

The district has hired a financial firm to conduct an independent audit of the district’s spending on the YEP and related programs in the 2023-24 year. The audit is currently in progress, school officials said.

<strong>‘READY TO GO BACK TO WORK’</strong>

Job areas in the Aim High Program will include office assistant, athletic trainer assistant, childcare, tutoring and maintenance. The district is also partnering with the Kankakee Violence Prevention Program and Kankakee Area YMCA.

“The goal is that, it’s not just something that’s done in-house, that there are opportunities for our students to have work-based learning experiences outside of the school district,” Lance said.

If the budget allows, students will also have opportunities to tour Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic-Serving Institutions, which was also done through the YEP.

In addition to the adult supervisors over students’ work areas, Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox and KHS administrators will assist Lance in overseeing the program, she said.

Four students from the committee presented the program to the Kankakee School Board this past week.

Board members said they were proud of the students for their persistence and efforts.

“We are glad you’re on this team and you guys are ready to go back to work,” said board member Jess Gathing.

“The meetings you attended and made public comments, we took those to heart,” said Board President Chris Bohlen. “I am really proud, and we’re here to help you make this work so you can work.”