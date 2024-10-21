Tacos and Tequila coming soon

A new Mexican restaurant is expected to be opening soon in the former site of Beggar’s Pizza in Bourbonnais.

A bright red and green banner notes the restaurant will be called Tacos and Tequila.

The business was granted a Class A liquor license on Oct. 7.

Oscar Plascencia-Munoz, the developer of the restaurant, said he anticipates opening within about a month and a half.

“We are planning to open pretty soon,” he said.

He said he was not ready to give further details on the restaurant yet.

Beggar’s Pizza had the same restaurant-based liquor license before closing its doors in October of 2021.

For a Class A license, which costs $1,500 annually, the majority of the business’s sales must be food rather than alcohol; there are now six total Class A license holders in the village.

Beggar’s Pizza closed three years ago, citing a lack of staff, and the 165 S. Main St. location has been vacant ever since.

The property sits at the busy intersection of South Main Street, Main Street NW and Convent Avenue, near the Bourbonnais Dairy Queen and across the street from Olivet Nazarene University.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said he wishes the new restaurant well.

“The public will decide that with their business,” Schore said. “If they like them, they’ll be busy. If they don’t like them, they won’t be very busy.”