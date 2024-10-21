PJ's Ice Cream for sale

PJ’s Ice Cream in downtown Manteno appears to be headed toward new ownership.

Currently owned by Brian and Tonya Hoots, the couple recently posted on Facebook that this just-concluded year of serving tasty cold treats would be their final year.

They have owned the site at 41 W. Second St. since August 2017.

In the Facebook post, ownership stated that as the 2024 season came to a close, they were announcing they were seeking a buyer for the business.

They thanked their many customers who supported the business during their years of ownership.

The couple purchased the location from Nick Carson and Michelle Furlan, who had operated the business for a year. The business had been opened by Rick and Paula Shelton in 2001.

In the post, the ownership noted there have been many ups and downs over their eight years, but one thing that always keep them going was the people.

“Manteno is truly an amazing community,” they wrote.

“This decision does not come lightly, we have loved building this business but as our children get solder and life changes, we know that it is time to step aside.”

As difficult as it is to say goodbye, the post read, “We know that it is our time to pass the torch on to the next owners of PJ’s. We do not know who that will be yet though but we do know that we have finished our chapter.”

Through text messages, Brian Hoots declined further comment.

The post did note those with unused plastic gift cards those will transfer to new ownership as part of the sale.

The post concluded: “Thank you so much its been a great ride, Tonya and Brian”

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent is hopeful another owner can be found. He said the business provides a great addition to the downtown.

“It’s in a great spot. It’s a nice amenity for the downtown,” he said.