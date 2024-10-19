School safety policies explored in response to uptick in threats

The Kankakee County region is not alone in seeing threats against schools begin to appear on a more frequent basis.

Just last month, two local high schools experienced threats of violence on the same day.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School dealt with threats of violence from intruders on a school bus; meanwhile, Herscher High School dealt with threats of violence coming from students on social media.

Both incidents occurred Sept. 20 and were handled by police with no actual violence taking place.

In the weeks following the Sept. 4 mass shooting at Apalachee High School near Winder, Ga., schools around the nation were battered by a wave of school shooting threats, stoking fears among parents, students and communities.

The Georgia tragedy saw two teachers and two students killed and seven others injured by gunfire.

Locally, school leaders and parents have not been blind to what’s been going on around the country.

Discussions in recent weeks have included school security protocols, how cell phone policies can play a role during emergencies, and solidifying reunification plans for students and families after an incident.

<strong>BUS INCIDENT HIGHLIGHTS SAFETY CONCERNS</strong>

The incident on a BBCHS school bus highlighted the need for improved vigilance around security procedures.

On Sept. 20, two non-BBCHS students boarded a bus and made threats to students, resulting in a temporary lockdown. The initial report alleged a weapon was brought onto the bus, but this turned out not to be the case.

The incident was resolved that morning and netted two arrests.

BBCHS Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the incident led to conversations with local police on how the school can protect students and staff.

It meant the school’s policy that all students must present their IDs to board the bus had to be tightened and enforced.

Vosberg said the proper lockdown and evacuation procedures were followed during the incident.

However, there was some confusion from the public because procedures for an active shooter situation are different. This incident did not involve an active shooter, so other protocols were followed.

“Social media doesn’t help us, either,” Vosberg noted. “There’s always a lot of misinformation on social media that amplifies the misunderstandings.”

<strong>COMMUNICATION CHALLENGES</strong>

The BBCHS bus incident, coupled with the nationwide trend of school threats, stirred concerns in the area about school safety and communication during emergencies.

Bourbonnais parent Theresa Raborn spoke to the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board about the cell phone policy at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

Because phones must remain off and in students’ lockers, it means parents can’t reach their kids during an emergency, she said.

“Considering the recent events at BBCHS on [Sept. 20], and the threats throughout the nation, this policy must change,” Raborn said.

Raborn suggested phones can be kept off and inside numbered pockets, or on a table with labeled index cards, somewhere near the classroom door.

At BBCHS, the policy is simply that students cannot use cell phones during instructional time without permission, meaning students would be able to access their phones if needed during an emergency.

Some of the high school’s teachers have their own unique systems for keeping students’ phones from being a distraction in the classroom.

“Although the situation at [BBCHS] did not involve guns, there were rumors throughout the day, causing anxiety for students and parents,” Raborn said. “That situation aside, we live in very different times from when I was a student.”

In an active shooter situation, students would benefit from being able to text their parents for calming and reassurance, Raborn said.

“School shootings can happen anywhere,” she said. “And God forbid, if it were to happen here, those would be the most terrifying moments of our children’s lives and our lives too.”

<strong>MORE THREATS, MORE WORRIES</strong>

Bourbonnais parent Katie Kranz said that her elementary school daughter heard a classmate threaten gun violence last month.

Her daughter stayed home from school the following day with anxiety.

“Even if they say it as a joke, it’s not a joke,” Kranz said. “Nowhere is it a joke — at school, at a park, at a bowling alley — no matter where you go, you have to be careful and know your surroundings.”

Kranz said she was distressed to be looking into homeschooling after being scared to send her child to school, a place her daughter typically loves to go.

She asked the school board what the consequences exist for children who make threats, even those who claim to be “joking.”

“As a single parent, I don’t have help. I need her to be in school, but I want her to be safe,” Kranz said.

Bourbonnais Elementary Superintendent Adam Ehrman said he couldn’t speak to the particular student’s situation in a public meeting, but he noted the district uses different tools and options each year for these kinds of situations, including alternative school placements.

<strong>CELL PHONE, SAFETY CONSIDERATIONS</strong>

Ehrman said the conversation around cell phone use in schools is nuanced.

BUGC has had a policy in place for a couple of years that cell phones can not be on students during the school day.

This has led to a decrease in behaviors and improved student engagement in the classroom, he said.

In the meantime, the district has worked on a number of safety procedures, including placing emergency radios in schools and taking part in countywide discussions on plans for reunification after emergency incidents.

Children having access to cell phones during school hours can also have unintended negative consequences beyond just a distraction from math or reading.

Increasingly, the students themselves are sometimes the ones making threats of violence from their cell phones.

Additionally, phones can create a “snowball effect” on problem behaviors, Ehrman said.

For example, if a fight occurs at the playground, the fight itself is no longer the end of the story.

Nowadays, the incident gets recorded on a cell phone and shared online, and the emotional aftermath continues long after the fight.

Yet another concern is that children contacting their parents during an emergency is not always the best course of action.

Hundreds of parents arriving at a school during an ongoing threat would likely not help the situation, Ehrman said.

Creating off-site reunification plans helps to mitigate some of the potential chaos, he explained.

“I understand the emotional, immediate response to that,” Ehrman said. “Because what’s the first thing that any parent wants to do? Find out what’s going on, and be able to talk [to their child]. So [the parent’s] intentions and her emotions are not invalid. We just have to consider all of the variables.”

<strong>TRAINING, EASING ANXIETIES</strong>

Bradley Elementary Superintendent Chris Hammond said the BBCHS bus incident hit home for area schools.

It also coincided with the timing of countywide discussions around streamlining school reunification plans and improving school safety.

Spearheaded by the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, the discussions have included school districts around the region as well as area law enforcement, Hammond said.

“It’s really good to have conversations around it,” he said. “Obviously, a local school district had an issue that really kind of helped us try to [ask], ‘How do we do things?’”

Hammond said the reunification plans are not for public knowledge, as they are to help schools respond to a crisis situation.

But, the discussions have been helpful in thinking about how to respond to a range of emergencies and consider all variables.

“We obviously have a lot of different reunification sites that we can utilize, but we have even more so now,” he said. “So it’s really good to have options, and then to also have police and fire there in the mix and have the conversation about how we do that as a school.”

Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl said the middle school recently conducted an active shooter training for the first time.

Students were told in the middle of the day to proceed as if an intruder was in the building.

Classes practiced barricading rooms, hiding from sight and evacuating in a safe manner.

“I’m glad it’s over, but I’m excited to continue to challenge our students to think that way,” Kohl said.

It was a nerve-wracking practice and induced anxiety for some, including Kohl, but it also brought out a lot of thoughtful questions from students, he said.

“For 14 years, I’ve been challenged by the police department to do those kinds of [training], and I have never done it because of my fear of what kids would come back or not, but now I’m beyond that,” Kohl said. “I guess I’m getting older, and I realize that needs to be done.”

On Oct. 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School failed a planned security check of the building’s perimeter.

An off-duty Kankakee County sheriff’s officer wearing plain clothes was able to enter the building without prior authorization.

Only Superintendent Matt Vosberg and a handful of administrators knew the officer was going to perform the test.

“Obviously, student safety is our No.1 priority, and we take a lot of measures to protect our students and staff,” Vosberg said. “This is a process that allows us to see if we’ve got any vulnerabilities.”

The test highlighted challenges with the school’s use of mobile classrooms, in which some 400 students leave the main building each day to attend class.

The heavy traffic in and out of the building creates a security challenge; this is something school officials hope is resolved with the passage of a referendum to fund building improvements in November.

Regardless of if that happens, Vosberg said there are things the school can and will do to improve building security.

In recent years, measures to enhance safety at BBCHS have included purchasing AI camera software that can detect guns and immediately notify police, as well as allowing retired police officers to work as armed security.

More tests similar to the Oct. 1 security check are likely to take place later in the year.

“I wanted to work with Sheriff [Mike] Downey to test ourselves before someone else tests us,” Vosberg said. “We’ll continue to test ourselves to make sure we’re doing everything we can do.”

In a news release, Downey said he gives credit to BBCHS for being proactive.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances of today’s environment and the violence in schools across the country, it is imperative for schools everywhere to prepare for the worst,” Downey said in the release.