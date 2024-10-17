Stop the violence, stop the silence: Family raises awareness against gun violence

Stop the violence; stop the silence.

That’s the main message Dameia ‘KelisDivine’ Petty and her family were sending during a peaceful protest outside the Kankakee County Courthouse throughout the day on both Monday and Tuesday.

“We need to bring more awareness to gun violence. … Bring more love, have more peace,” Petty said.

She and her family, who grew up in Kankakee, experienced two losses to gun violence within two weeks this past year.

“I’m out here today because my family was murdered,” said Petty’s sister, Shae Brookshaw.

The sisters’ cousin, 16-year-old Kimoni Franks, and brother, 38-year-old Wenstan Penermon, were both killed in July 2023.

Brookshaw wants the silence to stop so the crimes can be solved. She came out to the courthouse to stand up against violence.

“You don’t have to be afraid to speak up,” Brookshaw said. “We’re speaking for people who can’t speak for themselves.”

Franks, a Kankakee High School student, was shot and killed on July 11, 2023, near the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Birch Street, which is near Pioneer Park.

Franks was going to be a junior at Kankakee High School that year. He had four siblings and was a member of the school’s football team.

“He had no referrals, no issues, no concerns,” former Kankakee School Superintendent Genevra Walters said at the time.

About a month later on Aug. 14, 2023, murder charges were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing against a Kankakee man for the shooting of Franks.

Within that month, on July 23, 2023, Penermon was pronounced dead at the scene in the 400 block of North Roosevelt Street in Sun River Terrace, following gunfire that broke out at a gathering, according to a press release.

Deputies found approximately 100 bystanders/witnesses where additional subjects gave aid to Penermon.

There hasn’t been much cooperation from those on the scene, said Kankakee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Trent Bukowski.

Penermon was an active member of Pentecostal Power House Church. He graduated in 2003 from Kankakee High School and received his certificate from barber school.

Penermon was one of eight siblings, their only brother, and left behind eight children of his own.

The deaths hit Petty and her family hard. Losing two people around the same time was difficult.

It’s been more than a year and there is still no justice for them, Petty said.

“We deserve justice. They didn’t deserve this,” Petty said. “We need to come together and support each other in this community.

“We need to put the guns down. We’re killing ourselves in the street.”

According to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office statistics, there were eight homicides from Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2023. There have been five so far this year.

For Ana Williams, of Kankakee, Penermon was her nephew and Franks was her grandson.

Williams has 12 children of her own and said it starts at home with the right parenting to prevent violence.

“Life matters,” Williams said.

The message the family wants the community to know is clear.

“All lives are precious; all lives are valuable,” Petty said. “Stop the violence.”

{span}Anyone with information is encouraged to call 815-93-CRIME ({/span}{span}815-932-7463).{/span}

{span}<strong>Crime Stoppers</strong>{span} is designed to aid law enforcement officers by obtaining information about unsolved felony crimes via an untapped telephone line that anyone can call and confidentially give information about criminal activity to the police. Callers will be assigned a code number and therefore remain anonymous. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of major crime offenders and felony fugitives.{/span}{/span}