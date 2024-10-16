Pembroke District 259 hosts inaugural alumni sneaker ball to support athletic teams

PEMBROKE — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 hosted its first-ever Alumni Sneaker Ball on Saturday, in an event which brought together the community to raise funds for the district’s athletic teams.

The evening was marked by a spirit of celebration and gratitude as long-time supporters of the district were honored, including the family of Lorenzo R. Smith, the founding and first superintendent of the district who was also the first African-American superintendent in Illinois.

Board President Stacy Noble expressed her gratitude to the event’s attendees and supporters.

“Your dedication to our district and the success of our students is deeply appreciated,” Noble said in a news release. “Together, we are building a brighter future for our young scholars and athletes.”

Current Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith also took a moment to honor those who have shaped the district over the years.

“We stand on the shoulders of the visionary leaders who came before us, and it is because of their foundation, along with the unwavering support of our school board, staff, and the community, that we continue to thrive,” she said.

The following day, on Sunday, the district continued its homecoming festivities with an alumni basketball game.

Former players from Pembroke suited up once again, while the district’s majorettes performed in front of a crowd of enthusiastic spectators. The event fostered a strong sense of camaraderie and pride, reflecting the district’s deep roots in the community.

District 259 plans to make the Alumni Sneaker Ball and basketball game an annual tradition, further promoting unity and raising support for its student-athletes.

Those interested in contributing to the district’s athletic programs can make donations to Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259, Attn: Athletic Department.