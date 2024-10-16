50 years of service: Bourbonnais postal carrier enjoys delivering mail

Those residents on Ron Wisniewski’s mail route may be shocked to know he has been delivering mail for 50 years.

Wisniewski can even be counted as one of those who finds that fact hard to grasp.

Wisniewski of Bourbonnais, was a mere 19 when he started carrying a mailbag working his job at the Bourbonnais United States Postal Service office on Sept. 13, 1974.

This year marks 50 years since he began.

“I find it hard to believe it has been 50,” he freely admitted.

The 69-year-old Wisniewski was born and raised in Kankakee, but has always worked in Bourbonnais.

<strong>DELIVERY IS 2ND NATURE</strong>

To say delivering mail has become second nature to Wisniewski is something akin to stating the obvious.

“It came pretty easy to me after a while, so I just kept doing it,” he said. And doing it and doing it and doing it.

His obvious responsibilities each day are delivering the mail in a timely and effective manner, regardless of the weather or events of the day.

He admitted the pleasant spring and summer days make up for the snowy, slushy, freezing days of Kankakee County winters.

“I like being outside. I like doing it for the exercise,” the slender Wisniewski said.

He said he doesn’t envision doing anything different than delivering the mail.

“It’s something that I have done and enjoy doing, and plan on continuing doing for a while,” said Wisniewski, although he didn’t offer specifics regarding retirement.

When he’s not working, Wisniewski said he enjoys going hiking, swimming and working in his backyard.

<strong>CUSTOMERS COME FIRST</strong>

He recently received the Two Million Mile Award for safe driving from the National Safety Council at the Bourbonnais Post Office and was recognized for his 50 years of service by receiving a letter from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Illinois 2 District Manager Tangela Bush, Post Office Operations Managers Towanna Murphy and Mark Wilson along with Bourbonnais Postmaster Jessica Pangle and local employees were in attendance.

Part of his mail delivery over these five decades has been a driven route.

“Ron is an outstanding employee,” Pangle said. “He puts customers first and helps out his fellow carriers. He is always willing to assist others.”

He’s a dedicated employee to his job and has saved more than 5,000 hours of sick leave.

Wisniewski’s said his favorite part of his job is meeting the customers and giving them the best service he possibly can.

“That’s the rewarding part of it,” he said. “That you’re here to serve them.”

He likes to be on a consistent schedule so residents know when he is coming by, he said.

Seeing the customers outside and getting exercise keeps him motivated to do his job each day, he said. Wisniewski walks about an hour and 45 minutes a day.

“It’s part of the perks of the job as you can keep in shape,” he said.

Doing his job is like an accomplishment.

“If you like interacting with people, if you like to do a job with a sense of accomplishment, this is it,” Wisniewski said.

If a customer is missing their package, Wisniewski said he will go out of his way to find it. He makes sure they get their package.

“You can build a good relationship with customers,” he said. “They know who you are when you go by. I want to make sure people get their mail in a timely and effective manner.”

Having put in an almost immeasurable time at the postal service, he has gained lots of experience.

“After years of service, I know exactly what I need to do, and how I need to do it,” he said.

As Wisniewski gets older, he said he wants to work smarter.

“I want to be able to work smarter and not make a mistake,” he explained. “That’s my goal, to be as efficient as I possibly can. Every day I go out and I say, ‘How can I improve? How can I get better time wise?’”

<strong>RETIREMENT? NOT YET</strong>

He has a good work ethic. He could do this job in his sleep, he said. He is so accustomed to working it’s like second nature to him. It’s something he says he looks forward to doing.

“I was raised that way,” Wisniewski said. “When you work, you work. You know what your job is, you do it.”

Putting a smile on a customer’s face makes it worth while.

“Everyone has issues in life and I just want to be the one that hopefully makes them smile, and say, ‘Hey, this is the package you’re looking for,’” he said.

“It makes my job worth while. When the customer is happy, I’m happy.”

Wisniewski said he wants to work for a while.

“I want to continue to go on for a while, continue to hopefully go on at this pace as long as I can,” he said.