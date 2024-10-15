Governors State to host 5th annual Jaguar 5K

Governors State University will host its fifth annual Jaguar 5K Walk, Run and Roll on Oct. 27.

Whether running, walking or rolling, participants are invited to join friends and family to race and raise funds for scholarships and more, GSU announced in a news release.

The morning will include an energizing race warm-up and dance led by GSU’s physical and occupational therapy teams to help participants warm up their muscles for a successful trek around the course.

There will also be food trucks, a DJ, prizes and swag.

The event will take place at Governors State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park.

On-site registration will open at 8 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m.

Registration is also available online by searching for the event on <a href="https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/UniversityPark/GovernorsStateUniversityAnnualJaguar5kRunWalkRoll" target="_blank">runsignup.com</a>.

All participants will receive a race day T-shirt. Runners will get chip-timed race time results. Prizes will be awarded to the biggest fundraisers.

Areas favorite food trucks and drinks will be available, and there will also be a children’s dash and face painting activities.

The sponsor of the race is Lupus Society of Illinois.