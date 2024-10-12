IDOT meeting in Grant Park on dangerous roads canceled

GRANT PARK — A community meeting regarding dangerous roads near Grant Park has been canceled by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The community meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, will be rescheduled in December, said Grant Park Police Chief Carl Frey.

The IDOT meeting will discuss crashes on County Line Road and Illinois Route 1, as there have been longstanding issues with the roads leading to some fatalities.

“Any further information will be provided as soon as we have it,” the village of Grant Park said in a Facebook post.