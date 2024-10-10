Residents question village on use of vacant Cigna building

BOURBONNAIS — Questions from residents regarding the future of the vacant Cigna building continued during Monday’s Bourbonnais Village Board meeting.

Although this meeting drew a smaller crowd — with only a handful in attendance compared to a packed house of more than 75 last month — two residents raised concerns about the potential development of the property during public comment.

The matter was not on the board’s agenda.

The residents said speculation about possible plans for the property has continued, including that it might be used to house immigrants to the United States.

The building is at the southeast corner of the intersection of North Convent Street and St. George Road (5000N Road). It is the former home of Cigna and Gardant Management Solutions.

Mayor Paul Schore said the village has not received any proposals for use of the building, and there have been no applications for zoning changes.

“Social media keeps that issue just blowing up, and I don’t get it,” he said.

A potential developer inquired about the process for development, which would involve going through the village’s planning commission, but no plans were shown, Schore said.

That has not changed in the month since the village board addressed the issue at its last meeting, he said.

“[The potential developer] talked about many, many, many different uses and all those kinds of things, but all of it was a lot of ‘maybes’ and ‘what-ifs’ and ‘possibles,’” Schore said. “We can’t deal with that. We can only deal with facts and what people actually apply for. So far, they haven’t applied for anything.”

Schore said he has no knowledge of if or when a potential developer might bring plans forward. He added that it is not uncommon for developers to simply ask questions and then move on with nothing coming to fruition.

“We deal with all kinds of developers and people who come in, they’ve got ideas, and you never see them again,” he said.

Village resident Sally Lang said she was concerned that a developer might request a special-use permit as a means of getting around the legal requirement to rezone the property from commercial to residential use.

Lang said she’s heard rumors that the property could be used for apartments, or for housing for Olivet Nazarene University, for employees of the Gotion EV battery plant coming to Manteno, or for immigrants to the U.S.

“The point that I would like to make is that I don’t feel that Bourbonnais needs any more rental apartments. We have plenty,” Lang said. “What we need is more residential owners and condos, where people are actually contributing. I know that apartment people pay their taxes and do all of that, but we have so many rentals here.”

Village resident Sharon Merten asked village officials to confirm that the property would not be used to house immigrants that are in the country illegally.

“I don’t know if you know most of this board,” Schore replied. “I know them all intimately, and you really think that this group would put together a project for housing illegal immigrants?”

“No,” Merten responded. “But I don’t think they have a complete say in it.”

Schore replied that the village trustees have a say “in a few ways.”

Merten again asked Schore to confirm that “no illegal immigrants are going to move into the Cigna building.”

“I don’t know if any illegal immigrants were ever going to move into the Cigna building,” Schore said.

Merten again asked Schore to respond to the rumor regarding housing for immigrants.

“So I’m assured that no illegal immigrants are moving to the Cigna building?” she asked.

“I can’t imagine that they would,” Schore said.