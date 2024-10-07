Work on pickleball courts in Bourbonnais continues

Work continues on the pickleball courts at Ed Hayes Park on the north side of Bourbonnais.

The four courts have been under construction since July.

At last Wednesday’s Public Works Committee meeting, Public Works Superintendent Terry Memenga said the public works crew finished the concrete work.

Weather permitting, Memenga said the playing surface will be applied this month. The day-time temperature needs to be above 55 degrees for three days to allow the surface to cure.

That will start next week.

If unable to do so, Memenga said it will be done in spring 2025.

The courts and park are a half block west of North Convent Street on Highpoint Circle South.

Public works is doing the majority of the work, Memenga said. Doing so helped save the village 40% on the cost.

The project cost is $400,000.

A picnic pavilion is being added. Landscaping will provide a buffer between the courts and nearby homes on Anita Drive, Memenga said.