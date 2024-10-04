Running 4 Heroes event set for Saturday for fallen officer Brandon Schreiber

On Saturday morning, youth runner Zachary of Running 4 Heroes Inc., will be running one mile, weather permitting, in honor of fallen Newton County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Brandon Schreiber.

This is Zachary's 13th mile, 1,829.

Schreiber died on Sept. 11 from injuries sustained in a shootout by 37-year-old Andrew Roselius, of Clifton. The shooting happened on Sept. 1. after being involved in a chase of a vehicle driven by Roselius.

The run will take place at 10 a.m. and will be held in Newton County, Indiana, in partnership with the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

If you would like to honor Schreiber, visit <a href="http://running4heroes.org/fund2024" target="_blank">running4heroes.org/fund2024</a>.

Running 4 Heroes Inc. is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.