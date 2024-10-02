Update: Coroner's office, Kankakee police investigating homicide

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of 44-year-old Thomas P. Isitt III, of Plano.

Following a Wednesday morning autopsy, the death has been ruled a homicide, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

According to a news release, the coroner’s office was notified of a gunshot victim in the Emergency Department at Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital. Isitt was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of East Court Street in Kankakee for a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals stating that someone was shot in their apartment. Officers made entry inside the apartment and found Isitt suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Kankakee Fire Department arrived and transported Isitt to Saint Mary’s Hospital, Kidwell said.

Kidwell said police are looking for a suspect.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time,” Kidwell said.