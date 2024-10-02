Motorcycle crash claims life of Morris man

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Grundy County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 69-year-old Morris man. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday on McArdle Road, west of Carbon Hill.

Preliminary investigation indicated Thomas Malone was traveling eastbound on McArdle Road approximately a half mile east of Jugtown Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. It appears a deer may have come in contact with the motorcycle, causing Malone to lose control of the motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 10:55 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office. Coal City Fire Protection District and EMS assisted at the site of the crash.