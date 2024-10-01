Bourbonnais School Board approves FY 2025 budget

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District is slated to operate with revenue of about $35 million and expenses of about $38 million for Fiscal Year 2025, but its $2.6 million deficit is set to be covered by bond sales from the last fiscal year.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board OK’d the district’s FY 2025 budget last week, which includes projected revenue of $35,367,770, about a $2.2 million drop from FY 2024’s revenue.

Meanwhile, expenses are on the rise; they are projected at $37,985,887, about a $4 million increase above FY 2024.

The deficit for FY 2025 is $2,618,117.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said the district has about $2.6 million from last year’s bond sales to cover its capital projects that are being completed, which include improvements to the district’s bus garage, fixing school roofs and other work.

Bonds were sold during FY 2024, but some of the expenses for the projects are taking place in FY 2025.

“That’s basically a balanced budget in my eyes …” Crawford said. “We’re falling at right about a balanced budget after we make those payments for the capital improvements.”

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the budget figures, including the deficit, were to be expected based on the timing of the bond sales and finishing up the projects.

“So, when you kind of put the two numbers together, between the bond sale and what our deficit actually would be for this fiscal year, it about merges out,” Ehrman said.

The amount of miscellaneous transfers coming into the district will be back to its normal level of $400,000; last year, the district had just more than $3 million coming in from the bond sales to fund projects around the district.

Meanwhile, capital outlay expenses have increased; this area will cost the district $4.4 million in FY 2025, compared to about $2 million last year.

This is also because of the projects.

“You notice that’s a big jump,” Crawford said. “That is a lot of the expenses that are hitting. We’re getting the bond proceeds one year, and we’re seeing the expenses hit the next year.”

Yet another increased expense is employee salaries, which rose by about $1 million, from about $19.15 million up to $20.2 million.

One of the areas in which revenue is decreasing is federal grants.

They are expected to come in at about $2.4 million for FY 2025, compared to about $3.3 million in FY 2024.

This is primarily because federal CARES Act money had to be used up last year, Crawford said.

“That is no longer available for us,” he said. “So, you see a bit of a drop off right there [as we’re] losing some of those proceeds going forward.”