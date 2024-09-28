KCC sees 4% enrollment increase

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s enrollment is on the rise, especially when it comes to the Hispanic student population.

KCC is reporting a headcount of 2,317 students enrolled for the fall 2024 semester based on its 10-day census count.

That figure represents an overall increase of 88 students, or a 4% jump from the 2,229 students enrolled in the fall of 2023.

“It’s always a good way for us to see and to verify if what we’re doing is resonating in our district,” said KCC President Michael Boyd. “We’re pretty excited about what we’re seeing in enrollment this year.”

While other racial demographics shifted slightly in both directions, the Hispanic student population saw a significant bump of 88 students, representing an 18.4% increase up to 566 students.

“Certainly, Hispanic students are a standout not only in increase in headcount, but in their success levels as well,” Boyd said. “That’s an area certainly that we’re seeing growth, but we’re excited about that development.”

Students are also taking more classes on the whole. The total number of credit hours is up by 4.6%.

Combined, students are taking 22,707 credit hours, an increase of 1,006 hours from the fall 2023 semester.

“Anything between 4 and 5% growth year over year is pretty exciting for us,” Boyd said.

Boyd noted enrollment has been steadily increasing for the past three cycles.

The 10-day census count went up by 2% from fall 2022 to 2023 and by 3% from fall 2021 to 2022.

For two cycles prior to that, the college had seen a decrease from fall to fall.

Enrollment dipped by 9% from fall 2019 to 2020 and by another 5% from fall 2020 to 2021.

The pandemic undoubtedly played a role, but that’s finally starting to reverse.

For 2024, KCC’s programs are seeing growth across the board, Boyd said.

“Our transfer pathways are seeing growth. No matter how we look at the [numbers], we’ve seen growth in every area,” he said. “So it’s positive all around.”

One of the most notable areas of growth is in the Hispanic student population.

The three largest ethnic groups currently enrolled are white (1,268 students), Hispanic (566 students) and Black (538 students).

Another 65 students are other or unknown; 31 students are non-resident aliens; 23 students are Asian; three are American Indian or Alaskan native, and three are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

“KCC is a place where we’re excited to be the community’s choice for academic and career pathway programming, and we want all students to feel like they belong here,” Boyd said. “We get excited when we see increases in any demographic.”

Fall 2024 — 2,317 students / 22,707 credit hours

Fall 2023 — 2,229 students / 21,701 credit hours

Fall 2022 — 2,185 students / 21,460 credit hours

Fall 2021 — 2,121 students / 20,261 credit hours

Fall 2020 — 2,242 students / 21,523 credit hours

Fall 2019 — 2,473 students / 23,134 credit hours

<em>Source: Kankakee Community College</em>