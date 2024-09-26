Kankakee schools staff member dies after collision in Peotone

A second-year staff member of Kankakee School District 111 died Monday from injuries sustained in an early morning car crash in Peotone on her way to the school.

Therese Jackson, 47, of Frankfort, was the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Wilmington-Peotone and Center roads, the Kankakee County Coroner’s office confirmed.

Jackson was a board-certified behavior analyst in her second year of working with Kankakee schools, where she assisted with behavioral plans and provided behavioral consulting services throughout the district.

Jackson was driving a 2005 Honda southbound on South Center Road and had stopped at a stop sign before attempting to make a left turn.

Her vehicle was then struck by a 2017 Kenworth semitractor-trailer traveling westbound on West Wilmington-Peotone Road, according to a Will County Sheriff’s office report.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 7:12 a.m.

Beecher and Manhattan emergency personnel were on the scene and extricated Jackson from her vehicle.

She was transported to Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee where she died from her injuries, the report said.

The male driver of the semi was not injured.

Jackson is survived by her husband, John, and two children, 16 and 12 years old.

A moment of silence was observed at Monday evening’s Kankakee School Board meeting in honor of Jackson and other staff members who have recently died.

“Today we are mourning the passage of Therese Jackson, who is a BCBA specialist in our district who is very popular and very successful,” said Board President Chris Bohlen.

In an email to district staff, Superintendent Teresa Lance said that she knew Jackson “was someone incredibly special” from the one brief interaction she had with her.

“Due to Mrs. Jackson’s deep expertise in the field of special education and her collaborative spirit working with diverse school teams, she was asked if she would join our team full time as the district-wide BCBA for 2024-2025,” Lance said in the email.

“Mrs. Jackson was instrumental in building systems and support for students within our district; although, way too short, her impact will linger for many, many years to come.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Jackson’s family navigate the loss. The fundraiser is called “Helping a Family Heal Through Community Love” organized by Aaron Stuckey.

For more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2kwpf3s2" target="_blank">https://tinyurl.com/2kwpf3s2</a>.