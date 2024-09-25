KVPD presents plaque to Bill Spriggs; OKs Bird Park renovation

KANKAKEE — It was an eventful first board meeting for new Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Ross Bruni on Monday at the Bird Park conference room.

The room was full of well wishers for former board commissioner Bill Spriggs, who was formally honored for his decades of service and to rename the Civic Auditorium the Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium.

The board also gave the unanimous approval to award the $1.2 million bid to Innovation Landscape Inc. for the Bird Park renovation project.

“It was a great crowd,” Bruni said. “I’m just trying to get up to speed.”

Spriggs and his wife, Helen, were there to receive the formal honor of the renaming of the Civic Auditorium along with family and friends, including Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey. The honor did come with some dissent from five members of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Kankakee.

Sarah Austiff, president of the Woman’s Club, said five members were there in response to the story in the Daily Journal about the Civic Auditorium being renamed for Spriggs. She said the club donated $75,000 in 1950 to help fund the building of the auditorium.

“Was the Woman’s Club considered in this determination?” Austiff asked. “… We feel strongly that our organization should have a voice in deciding whom should be honored by the renaming effort or at the very least be recognized in some fashion for the contributions that were made by our organization. We are asking the park district to leave its name alone as no one individual deserves it to be changed.”

Board President Dave Skelly said the commissioners unanimously voted at its previous meeting to name the Civic Auditorium in honor of Spriggs.

“It was the board’s thought and my suggestion that we recognize someone in the community that has done service to our park district for over 30 years,” Skelly said. “I know, personally, I started with the park district back in 1988, Bill was here then. Bill has volunteered for the park district. Bill has won state awards for the park district. Bill has volunteered on his own. Bill has worked tirelessly for our district through all kinds of volunteer efforts.

“If you know Bill, Bill served in Vietnam, served his country. He has always served his community. I think the incredible outpouring of support for him tonight speaks volumes, and I know that the board would like to present him with this plaque.”

In presenting Spriggs a plaque, Skelly added, “I’m a lifelong resident of Kankakee, and there is absolutely nobody that I can think of that has done more for our park district than Bill has done.”

Spriggs was humbled and thanked everyone for attending, as well as all the park district’s department heads.

“I’m overwhelmed, I really am. And I was overwhelmed when Dave [Skelly] and Ray [Eads] snuck into my house, and first thing I told Helen was, ‘I’m not running for that board again,’” he joked.

“So from the bottom of my heart, our department heads, and all the board again, and our new director, Ross Bruni, I thank you all for coming. I’m touched. I will never forget this. And my buddies, my old buddy, the sheriff, is here to keep the peace, in case anybody gets crazy. Thank you all. The park district for me, it saved my life, and I made it part of my life. … What a wonderful tribute.”

Eads added that other district parks have been named after individuals, and they haven’t done one-tenth of what Bill has done for the KVPD.

“It’s such an honor, and it’s so great to be able to honor somebody when they’re still alive, to be able to enjoy that honor,” Eads said.

<strong>BIRD PARK RENOVATION</strong>

Also discussed Monday is the Bird Park Renovation that is being paid for in part by a $600,000 OSLAD grant, and the remaining $600,000 comes from funding state Sen. Elgie Sims Jr., D-Chicago, helped secure in the state’s budget.

Two alternate bids for the project were also approved. Those include a fabric shade for $3,200, and concrete paving at the baseball concession stand for $89,960. The entire project bid cost is $1,208,908.

The renovation project includes band shelter renovation and accessibility; educational signage (river ecology, native plantings and habitat); native meditation garden; new picnic shelter, new trail extension loop, and playground renovation.

Bruni said work for the project will begin in October.

“I think it will make it the centerpiece for [the park district],” he said. “You’ve got some bigger facilities around and at [Kankakee Community] College, and here we’re right in the middle, right on the river. It will be nice to have the park and the path. It will really enhance Bird Park.”