Circuit clerk race has familiar faces

Although the general election is Nov. 5, early voting starts Thursday. One of the local races is for Kankakee County Circuit, pitting incumbent Sandi Cianci, a Republican, against challenger Dondi Maricle, a Democrat.

Both candidates responded to the following Daily Journal questionnaire about the upcoming election.

<em>Note: The following questionnaire was edited for clarity.</em>

Kankakee County Circuit Clerk election questionnaire

<strong>Name</strong>: Sandi Cianci, Republican

<strong>Age</strong>: 60

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Kankakee County Clerk of the Circuit Court

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): single

<strong>Why do you want to continue to serve as circuit clerk?</strong>

As the incumbent, I want to continue to serve as circuit clerk because I love what I do. I am proud that I have the best team to provide the best service to the public, the law community, the judiciary, and other court personnel for over 14 years. Because of my many years of experience as circuit clerk, this position has taken me to opportunities I would never have been offered if not for being Circuit Clerk. In 2017, I was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to sit on the Judicial Education Conference — Circuit Clerk Continuing Education Commission, and have been reappointed several times, through 2027. In this capacity we create educational opportunities for all justice partners, and work together to enhance the services provided in the court system. In 2019, I served as President on the Illinois Association of Court Clerks, and am currently the Illinois Family Violence Coordinating Council liaison for this board.

The big news for our office, the [Kankakee] County Board approved a new case management system to the circuit clerk, courts, attorney manager and probation. The last 18 months have been fast and furious as we worked hard to convert data from one system to another.

Another big project which was recently completed office remodel for the circuit clerk office on the second floor of the courthouse. It’s more customer friendly, and the space is also more efficient for staff to perform their customer service duties. Last year the basement of the courthouse was also remodeled, to expand jury rooms, circuit courtroom clerk suite, and court reporter suite.

I can’t thank Chairman [Andy] Wheeler and County Board enough for creating a space that better serves the court patrons, and the employees; as well as the updated computer system. It was well worth the wait.

<strong>How long have you been the circuit clerk?</strong>

I have been the Circuit Clerk for 14 years. I was appointed as interim circuit clerk July 1, 2010, and then elected in November 2010 to fill the unexpired term. I have been successfully reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020. I’m seeking reelection because I still enjoy working for the people who need the services of the clerk’s office. Every day is a new experience, some days are tough, some days are exciting. I have made many connections and built many relationships through the years. My team is top-notch, and know their duties very well, but there are times when they ask for my help.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for the circuit clerk?</strong>

One of the most pressing issues for the circuit clerk is keeping up with the ever-changing legislation, which often dictates many of the processes and procedures we must follow. The Criminal Traffic Assessment Act in 2017 changed the whole fines, fees, and assessment process. The Safety Act brought about many changes in the way the circuit clerk office operates, as well. The Administrative Office of Illinois Courts, which is the administrative support to the Supreme Court Justices, guides and directs the circuit clerks in process and procedure when these major and minor changes occur. A close second pressing issue for the circuit clerk is keeping pace with technology. Once we get up and running with Enterprise Justice, we will be able to launch additional technology systems to better serve the court patrons.

<strong>Name</strong>: Dondi Maricle, Democrat

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Realtor

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): Married for 43 years, 4 children, 5 grandchildren

<strong>Why are you seeking the circuit clerk position?</strong>

I am running for Kankakee County Circuit Clerk. As a Realtor for 29 years, I’ve welcomed new families into our community and helped neighbors who hit hard times stay in our community. The people, our families and our neighbors make up the best of Kankakee County. Along with my husband, Al, we’ve raised four children here — together we been involved in a number of community initiatives over the years. From raising funds for the Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artist with Autism, to volunteering several hours to the Woman’s Club, the Bradley Lions Club and to the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County to name a few.

As the president of the Board of Directors for Hippocrates Medical Clinic, the board has worked to help bring truly free health care services to our county. A person can walk into a clinic, get medical care for free, and yet we did it by maximizing resources, being creative and worrying about getting it done rather than who gets credit for it. It’s called teamwork. Like in real estate, it’s about working together with other agents, sellers, buyers, home inspectors, title companies, appraisers, attorneys and banks to get the job done. To me community service has always been very important, and I’m passionate about serving the people and that’s how the circuit clerk’s office should be ran, working together.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for the circuit clerk?</strong>

The public can be better served by educating them on access to the courts and most importantly, we can be a partner in public safety, helping law enforcement to keep our communities safe by maximizing their ability to do their job. When elected, I will begin on Day 1 to improve public service, public education and public safety in the circuits clerk’s office.