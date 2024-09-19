United Way assembling literacy kits for children

Women United, a group within United Way in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, is partnering with Success by Six in celebration of Literacy Month to assemble literacy kits Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers can help assemble kits at the Community Cup Church, 900 W. Jeffery St. in Kankakee.

Volunteers will help fill boxes with a book, school supplies and valuable resources for parents to encourage reading at home.

Volunteers will also have the chance to decorate the outside of the boxes, adding a personal touch to make them even more special for the children who receive them.

The literacy kits will be distributed to 300 local children this month.

Each kit supports United Way’s mission to help children be ready for kindergarten and achieve grade-level reading by third grade.

Participation in this event directly contributes to a brighter future for young learners.

United Way’s Success By 6 coalition is an early childhood community collaborative dedicated to supporting the community through family and parent engagement, early behavioral and mental health services and greater awareness of resources for parents, caregivers, and early childhood providers.

To sign up to volunteer, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/4es0qZM" target="_blank">bit.ly/4es0qZM</a>.

To sign up as a team or for questions, email Melina at <a href="mailto:melina@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">melina@myunitedway.org</a>.