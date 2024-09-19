Metro shuttle able to finish route to Midway after accident

A River Valley Metro shuttle bus was able to resume its route to Midway Airport on Wednesday morning after being involved in a traffic accident on Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn.

Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro chief operating officer, said the bus was carrying 16 passengers to Midway when a minivan rear-ended it at around 6 a.m.

Munjoy said that as far as he is aware, no one was injured in the accident.

“No one [from the bus] was transported to the hospital, and our bus was able to finish the trip and come back,” he said. “We’ve now taken it out of service for repair.”

<a href="https://abc7chicago.com/post/chopper-7-crash-oak-lawn-involving-river-valley-metro-midway-airport-shuttle-bus-cicero-avenue-southwest-highway/15319408" target="_blank">ABC7 Chicago</a> reported some slowdowns occurred when police worked to clear the scene of the crash on the northbound lanes of Cicero Avenue at Southwest Highway.

The bus was moving again by around 6:30 a.m., the report said.

Once police cleared the scene, the bus was able to continue its route to deliver passengers to Midway Airport, Munjoy said.

Bus damage was limited to the rear bumper and some fiberglass, but the minivan appeared to be heavily damaged, he said.

It is possible some passengers may have missed their flights or transfers at Midway.

“We encourage people to plan ahead, assume there will be traffic issues on Cicero or on the interstate, and plan to get up there early to accommodate for that,” Munjoy said. “We’re hoping that everyone took an early enough bus so they did not miss their flights.”

With 11 round trips from Bourbonnais and Manteno to Midway each weekday, plus five trips on Saturdays and four trips on Sundays, accidents are bound to happen now and then, he said.

“Fortunately, it’s not anything that was avoidable by our driver,” he said.

The last bus accident Munjoy can recall happened about a year ago, when another driver merged into the bus lane.