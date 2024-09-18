Sullivan case judge set to make decision on change of venue motion

KANKAKEE — Before the trial for Darius Sullivan starts, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott will rule on a motion by the defense for a change of venue.

The 28-year-old Sullivan is on trial for first-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

Sullivan’s co-defendant, 28-year-old Xandria Harris, also is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. No trial date has been set in her case. She is back in court in November.

The opening statements and testimony is set to start Wednesday morning at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Kankakee County Public Defender Ed Pentuic argued even with a jury of 12 people and five alternates picked, his client could not get a fair trial.

Pentuic filed the motion Monday before jury selection began.

A change of venue may be had when the court determines that any party may not receive a fair trial in the court in which the action is pending because the residents of the county are prejudiced against the party, or his or her attorney, or the adverse party has an undue influence over the minds of the residents, according to Casetext.

Citing People v. Taylor (101 Ill.2d 377), Pentuic argued, “Defendant is aware that pretrial publicity alone is rarely reason to change venue. However, the Illinois Supreme Court has held, ‘We note parenthetically that inflammatory pretrial publicity may sometimes rise to a level such a presumption of prejudice in a community that the juror’s claims that they can be impartial should not be believed.’”

“In other words, judge, there are times, although very rare, that this should be taken at face value,” Pentuic said. “The ongoing posting on Facebook and other social media makes it hard to believe my client can get a fair trial.”

Pentuic also cited Illinois Supreme Court’s People v. Coleman (101 Ill.2d 509) and U.S. Supreme Court’s Patton v. Young (467 U.S) to back his motion.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued that during a day-and-half of selecting a jury found that people knew very few facts of the case.

“They may have known an officer was murdered and another officer was shot, but really none of these were specific,” Rowe argued.

He cited the Illinois Supreme Court case, People v. Sutherland (Ill.2d 591).

“‘Exposure to a case, however, is not enough to demonstrate prejudice. Jurors need not be totally ignorant of the facts and issues involved.’”