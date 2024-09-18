ISP arrests Central High teacher after investigation into child sexual abuse material

A Central High School teacher has been arrested on charges related to the possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

Brett M. Sorensen, 37, of Paxton, was arrested and his home was searched Tuesday by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 agents after an investigation into the dissemination of child sexual abuse material, according to an ISP news release.

Sorensen has been placed on paid administrative leave, Central Superintendent Matt Maxwell said.

In Ford County court Wednesday, Sorensen was charged with eight felony child pornography charges.

Five of the charges are Class X felonies, and three are Class 2 felonies.

The investigation took place after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Preliminary facts gathered through the course of the initial investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Sorensen.

On Tuesday, ISP agents arrested Sorensen and executed a residential search warrant in Paxton, the release states.

Sorensen, an agricultural teacher, has taught at Central High School in Clifton for at least 13 years, according to the Central Unit School District 4 website.

Maxwell declined to comment on the situation, stating that the district “cannot comment on a personnel matter.”

Sorensen is being held pending an arraignment hearing in Ford County.

The investigation is ongoing in a collaboration between the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Paxton Police Department, the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office, and ISP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ford County Crime Stoppers at 217-379-2109. Anonymous tips of child sexual abuse material can also be reported through the NCMEC CyberTipline at <a href="https://www.cybertipline.com" target="_blank">cybertipline.com</a>.

An ISP representative said no further information is available.