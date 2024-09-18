Bradley School Board OKs FY25 budget, hears construction update

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a Fiscal Year 2025 budget last week which includes a $5.1 million deficit due to the district’s modular addition project at Bradley East.

The board OK’d a FY 2025 budget Thursday with projected revenues of $23,700,980 and projected expenses of $28,802,295, for a total deficit of $5,101,315.

The district’s beginning balance is $17,140,516 and its year-end balance is projected to be $12,039,201.

The budget year extends from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

District 61 Finance Director Nicole McCarty said the entire deficit can be attributed to the Bradley East project, which is costing just over $5 million for the addition plus about $1.18 million for parking lot renovations and site work.

McCarty said a deficit reduction plan was required by the Illinois State Board of Education because the $5.1 million deficit is greater than one-third of the projected year-end balance of $12 million.

She said the district’s plan was filed and accepted by the state.

McCarty noted the district would have a balanced budget if not for the Bradley East project.

Superintendent Chris Hammond said the district had built up its fund balance to be able to pay for the project, which will benefit its preschool program.

“The goal is to not have really large projects in the foreseeable future, so we don’t have to really get into that expenditure side,” he said.

Bradley East had about 525 students last year in preschool through second grades, with about 135 of them being preschoolers, according to Illinois State Report Card data.

<strong>CONSTRUCTION UPDATE</strong>

The Bradley East addition is currently estimated to be completed Nov. 20. The board approved a contract with the company Mobile Modular in January.

The addition will be a permanent structure built onto the school to replace its old mobile classrooms.

It is set to have 10 classrooms; two of the rooms will be used for office space, one will be a music room and the rest will house the preschool program. The addition will also include a multipurpose room and bathrooms.

The modular sections are scheduled to be delivered this week and to start being placed together Sept. 23, Hammond said.

Bradley East staff are set to be able to use the new parking lot this week.

Previously, the addition was anticipated to be completed shortly after the beginning of the school year.

Hammond said the project was delayed as the company’s architects were going back and forth with state officials to get questions answered and building plans approved.

Bradley East Principal Anna Kirchner said teachers have had to combine classrooms while awaiting the completion of the preschool addition.

Staff have also been parking farther away while awaiting the parking lot work to be finished.

When students enroll at Bradley East, they are being assigned a homeroom for the time being as well as a secondary homeroom where they will go when the addition is finished in November, Kirchner said.

“We’re kind of feeling it all over, but I really feel like the staff has handled it well,” she said. “They stayed as positive, I think, as they can be.”