Dwight Harvest Days set for Thursday

The annual Harvest Days in Dwight are almost here.

Randall Irvin, president and car show organizer at Dwight Harvest Days, said organizers started planning this year’s Harvest days almost a year ago, in November 2023.

This year, there will be more than 275 craft/commercial/flea market vendors and more than 20 live music performances at local bars and restaurants, he said.

The Harvest Days will be full of fun activities through Sunday.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• There will food booths from 4 to 10 p.m. and carnival rides from 5 to 9 p.m.

• Attendees can play Bingo starting at 6 p.m. on the main stage.

• In the evening, Defiant Pro Wrestling presents “Harvest Wars,” which is professional wrestling from 8 to 10 p.m. at East Main by Clock Park.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Food booths are open from 4 to 10 p.m. and carnival rides are available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Check out some cool antique cars with the Harvest Days Car Show happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at East Main Street. More than 20 awards are given at the car show. The awards show presentation starts at 6:45 p.m.

• The Kiddie Tractor Pull begins at 4:30 p.m. at West Main Street. The Kiddie Tractor Pull is a fun event for children where participants sit on a wagon and try to pull a weighted wagon that gets progressively harder to pull.

• A game of Bingo will start at 6 p.m.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• Carnival rides are from 1 to 10 p.m.

• Food booths are open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• The craft and flea market is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Pies, sweets and coffee will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Baby contest runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• There will be a 5K and 3K run that begins at 8:30 a.m. at Renfrew Park.

• Pumpkin painting kits will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. A small pumpkin will be provided and stickers to take home and decorate to give the town an extra Harvest Days feel. The pumpkin kits can be picked up on the west side of the old train depot.

• The Kiddie Carnival runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Fun Zone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• You can visit local artist Carillo Art Studios, who will be at the Harvest Day Tent with supplies and drawing skills to create caricatures of Harvest Days guests.

• There will face painting from 10 a.m. to noon.

• A petting zoo (including alpacas, horses and sheep) will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Team trivia runs from 1 to 2 p.m. There is no cost to play and over $250 in prizes will be given to the top teams.

• Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• Attendees can look forward to the tractor show from 7-11 a.m. on Franklin Street.

• The cutest pet contest is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HD Tent.

• Petting Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Main Street.

• Face painting is from 10 to 12:30 p.m. at Clock Park.

• Kids can race to find coins in “Smash for Cash” at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at West Main Street.

• Caricatures are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be an Ecumenical Service at 9:15 a.m.

• The Harvest Days parade and basset waddle starts at 12:45 p.m. This is the 26th annual Illinois Basset Waddle. The parade route goes along Mazon Avenue Route 17. The parade disperses at Renfrew Park/North Street. The Harvest Days parade will have a farming theme. The theme for this year’s waddle is “Grease.”