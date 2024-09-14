Youth Empowerment Program grant funds denied; Dist. 111 to audit past spending

KANKAKEE — The future of the Youth Empowerment Program remains uncertain after Kankakee School District 111 was not selected for the next round of state grant funds to support the program.

Meanwhile, an independent financial audit is set to review the district’s spending of $200,000 from the state grant and more than $900,000 the school used to support the program during the 2023-24 school year.

The Kankakee School Board OK’d a contract Monday for the auditing services of Wipifi LLP, of Tinley Park, at a cost of $15,000 to $25,000, depending on the number of hours required.

The audit has not yet begun. Once it begins, it is anticipated to take 30-90 days to complete.

Community members, students and the district’s former superintendent have continued to speak out against the ending of the program, which was halted at the end of July due to funding concerns, including firing roughly 100 student workers.

Superintendent Teresa Lance said in a statement this week that the YEP “will not continue at this time” as a result of the district not making the list of recipients for R3 [Restore, Reinvest, Renew] grant funding from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

In the statement, Lance said that neither she nor the Kankakee School Board have “terminated” the program, but the district has not received the grant dollars necessary to continue it as it was structured.

“We understand the significance of the Youth Empowerment Program to our students,” Lance continued. “Therefore, my team and I are working on a future youth employment program that will be bolstered by student involvement from the program’s inception.”

She noted details would be forthcoming at the Oct. 15 board meeting.

<strong>PLANS FOR THE FUTURE</strong>

The ICJIA announced it is awarding $35 million in R3 grant funds to 88 programs across the state.

The funds, which come from tax revenue from adult-use, recreational cannabis sales, are given to support local organizations with smaller budgets in communities heavily affected by violence, criminal justice system overuse and economic deprivation, according to the ICJIA.

While the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office was awarded just over $400,000 in the latest round of funding, Kankakee School District 111 was not selected as a grant recipient.

“In terms of reimbursement, we have to figure out how we do that, hence the reason the board approved a forensic audit,” Lance said after Monday’s board meeting. “So we’re going to engage in a forensic audit to determine, if we’re missing money [from the state], where do we go to recoup any money owed to us.”

Lance said she doesn’t know why the district was not selected to continue receiving the R3 grant.

“I know people want answers and want things done now, but the reality is we just found out last week that we did not get the grant,” she said. “So we need time to figure out a plan for our students.”

In addition to the audit, the next steps will include looking for other funding opportunities to support future programs for students.

This step will involve consulting with students to get their input and ideas.

“It’s not going to be under R3, because we didn’t get it, but we will find something for our children,” Lance said. “We will, because they deserve it.”

Harrison Neal, assistant superintendent for business services, said the audit would determine if appropriate financial procedures were followed and if funds were appropriately spent.

“Over the Fiscal 2023-2024 School Year, it has been discovered that an amount significantly greater than the grant funds received was spent on the Youth Empowerment Program, particularly for the employment of student workers,” Neal wrote in his proposal for the audit.

“Many opinions, rumors, and ideas have been shared among various stakeholders in the district, resulting in a need to thoroughly investigate the program to (1) determine what actually took place, (2) ensure that all monies from the program which can be collected are collected properly, (3) ensure the viability of the program should future funds become available to reinstate it, and (4) to either address any malfeasance which may have occurred, or put rumors of such malfeasance to rest once and for all.”

<strong>SPEAKING OUT</strong>

Several community members questioned the future of the program during Monday’s board meeting at Mark Twain Primary School.

Genevra Walters, former 10-year Kankakee schools’ superintendent, said that Lance’s previous statements regarding the program, including stating that transparency and integrity were needed, suggested funds were mismanaged.

During an August board meeting, Lance said the district spent more than $1 million on the YEP last year despite only receiving about $200,000 from the R3 grant, which was intended to be the program’s primary source of funding.

“This statement along with statements from individual board members has led the community to believe that money was stolen or not spent properly. That is a lie,” Walters said.

Walters said more than $900,000 in reimbursements have been requested from the ICJIA, and about $300,000 was allocated to the program from the city of Kankakee.

“You will find that this money will more than cover the money that was spent,” she said.

Walters went on to say that student employment has been in place for more than 40 years and “was always covered by the school district budget,” but the R3 grant expanded those opportunities.

Aaron Clark, former violence prevention coordinator for the district, said the programs within the YEP have transformed the lives of hundreds of students and their families.

“These programs, some of which I have been directly involved in creating and leading, have fostered hope, resilience and positive growth in our community,” Clark said. “They have successfully kept high-risk youth off the streets and supported numerous other positive initiatives in our community.”

Students in similar programs nationwide see an increase in academic performance, reduction in youth crime and higher graduation rates, Clark said.

“Research clearly shows their benefits,” he said. “For example, the After School Alliance reports that youth in after-school programs are 50% less likely to use drugs and 63% less likely to engage in criminal activities. Removing these programs risks increasing crime and diminishing the public safety in our community.”

Barbara Wells, former Kankakee School Board president, asked if current board members were looking into obtaining the reimbursements the district is owed.

“This cut has a direct impact on families and on the students and on the morale of those people who work for the district,” Wells said. “I am disappointed in the very least, and outraged, that it was handled the way it was.”

Wells said she doesn’t want to see Walters’ initiatives being dismantled.

“[Walters] has been, I would say, persecuted in this community for daring to try to better outcomes for all students, and that is most distressing.”