Dist. 111 human resources director placed on paid leave

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111’s assistant superintendent of human resources was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday.

Shemeka Fountain has been the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources since 2021. She was previously the principal of King Middle School beginning in 2018.

Fountain confirmed that she was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday morning, pending an investigation into her performance.

The investigation could lead to discipline up to and including termination, according to a letter from Superintendent Teresa Lance.

Lance declined to comment when contacted by the Daily Journal, noting it was a personnel matter.

Fountain was present for Monday evening’s Kankakee School Board meeting and gave a human resources report.

In July, the Kankakee School Board approved a 12% raise for Fountain, increasing her annual salary from $131,040 to $146,666.

While other administrators received raises of 2 to 5%, Fountain was given a greater raise to bring her salary up to par with the two new cabinet members that started this school year.

Kelly Gilbert, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, started with a $145,000 annual salary, and Harrison Neal, assistant superintendent of business services, started with a $150,000 annual salary.