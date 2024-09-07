Lorenzo Smith School to host inaugural Alumni Sneaker Ball to fundraise for athletics

HOPKINS PARK — Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School will be hosting its first-ever Alumni Sneaker Ball and an ‘80s versus ‘90s alumni basketball game in October to raise money for the school’s athletic programs.

The inaugural ball is designed to unite alumni, parents and community members in celebration of education and community growth.

“I am incredibly proud of the growth Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 has shown over the years,” Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith said in a news release.

“The resilience is inspiring. Events like the Alumni Sneaker Ball are vital in keeping that momentum going as they bring our community together in support of our students. Together, we are building a brighter future for all.”

The ball will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Lorenzo Smith School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

The cost to attend is $50, which includes a meal and entertainment.

Proceeds will directly benefit the school’s athletic department, with funds dedicated to improving facilities, purchasing new equipment and providing uniforms.

The gathering will be an opportunity to reconnect with the school’s rich history, strengthen community bonds and support the current students, according to the release.

Mike Latting, former dean and principal of Lorenzo Smith School, will be a guest speaker.

In addition, the family of Lorenzo R. Smith — the first African-American superintendent in the state of Illinois for whom the school was named — plans to be in attendance.

The day after the ball, an ‘80s versus ‘90s Mustang alumni basketball game is scheduled in the school’s gymnasium, featuring players who attended Lorenzo Smith School in the 1980s and 1990s.

The halftime show will feature returning cheerleaders, majorettes, pom-pom squad and drill team members from those decades.

Doors will open at 2 p.m., with the game starting at 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

Former coaches Keith Wilson and Maurice Runnels will be returning to coach the alumni game.

Community members and businesses are invited to place advertisements in the event booklet for the ball; electronic ad submissions can be emailed to <a href="mailto:LRSAlumni@pembroke.k12.il.us" target="_blank">LRSAlumni@pembroke.k12.il.us</a>.

For more information or inquiries, contact Iris Johnson at 815-944-5448, option 5.