Youth Empowerment Program 'on hold' pending grant funds

KANKAKEE — The Youth Empowerment Program has been put on hold and about 100 student workers lost their jobs in Kankakee School District 111 because of concerns about the program’s funding.

At the end of July, the program’s about 100 student workers were informed their employment was ending.

Superintendent Teresa Lance said the program’s continuation depends on the status of the R3 grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

District 111, along with other organizations that applied, are waiting to hear from the ICJIA whether or not the funding will continue. An update on the grant is expected in September.

In addition to the R3 grant, the district has also been using its own funds to support the program.

In the 2023-24 school year, District 111 received $205,262 from the R3 grant, but the district spent more than $1 million for the Youth Empowerment Program, Lance said.

“This means more than $900,000 was spent from district funds,” Lance said when addressing public concerns at a school board meeting last month. “I have an obligation, not only to student workers, but all 4,700 students that attend Kankakee School District, and I plan to do that with the utmost integrity.”

The program was formed in 2021 as a collaboration between District 111 and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.

In addition to student employment, it also includes various initiatives to support youth, such as college visits, mentoring and tutoring, mini-bike and remote-control car groups, a girls’ group, and teen court.

<strong>FINANCIAL CONCERNS</strong>

The ICJIA’s R3 grants fund programs in Illinois communities that have been harmed by violence, excessive incarceration and economic disinvestment.

The grants fund programs in the areas of civil legal aid, economic development, reentry, violence prevention and youth development.

R3 stands for restore, reinvest and renew.

The grants are awarded using funds from adult-use, recreational cannabis sales and were started in 2021 as a means of addressing generational harm caused by the war on drugs.

Lance said that until the district is informed of its R3 grant status, including the funding amount, the entire program, including student employment, is “on hold.”

“There is this perception that I’ve stopped the Youth Empowerment Program because I don’t want to fund it, and that’s not the case,” she said. “We don’t have the grant dollars, and we can’t continue to fund the program if we don’t have the funds. That’s being a good steward of taxpayer dollars.”

Once grant funds are exhausted, the money to pay for the program comes from the general education fund, Lance said.

These expenses should be budgeted in advance, she added.

“If we are going to fund over and above the grant’s monetary award, the Board of Education has to approve that,” Lance said.

To keep the program running in the future, Lance said the district would need to hire a project coordinator or project manager to oversee and monitor its implementation.

“I think the main thing is restoring trust and credibility,” she said. “And I think in order to do that, we have to be very transparent with the public and our internal and external stakeholders [how we plan to spend the grant dollars].”

The district is looking to have a third-party forensic audit conducted on R3 grant spending in the 2023-24 school year.

Lance said the Kankakee School Board discussed the hiring of a firm to complete the audit during a finance committee meeting this past week, but the board has not yet approved a firm.

<strong>COMMUNITY RESPONSE</strong>

Some students and parents have said they were upset with the sudden stop to the program and lack of explanation as to the program’s future.

A change.org petition to “Stop the Termination of the Youth Empowerment Program” has garnered at least 238 signatures. The petition states it was started by a former student of the program.

“YEP is not merely a program, but a lifeline that provides the youth of Kankakee, IL with functional tools to navigate life successfully,” the petition states. “Scrapping this program would not only shatter dreams, but feed into the cycle of poverty and despair that plagues our society.”

A few current students brought their concerns to the Kankakee School Board.

Kyara Hutchins, Kankakee High School senior, said she has been employed through the program for the past several years. Her jobs included mentoring younger kids, working in the athletics department and custodial work.

“My last week of summer work, everyone was told that our program would be put on hold,” Hutchins said. “It was random, just out of nowhere.”

Hutchins said she was not informed ahead of time that she would lose her job.

“Our concerns are — and I think I speak for everybody — what are we gonna do now?” she said. “They could have [given] us a two-week notice.”

Nacahya Jones, parent of a recent KHS graduate, said that many students chose to work through the YEP “not just for fun,” but out of necessity, including those saving for college or supporting their families.

“Why does it seem like the students in the community are being punished instead of being encouraged to keep working hard towards their education and futures?” Jones asked the school board.

Jones said her daughter wanted to quit school and get a job to start making money, but instead she was able to work through the Youth Empowerment Program. This allowed her to continue school and running track, and her daughter now has a full-ride college scholarship.

“With this program, it helped her out so much and I seen a big change in her …” Jones said. “Right now, she’s graduated, but I’m here because the other kids in the school need this program.”

<strong>FORMER SUPERINTENDENT SPEAKS OUT</strong>

In a statement to the media, Genevra Walters, former District 111 superintendent who helped create the Youth Empowerment Program, said the program involved more than 600 students.

Walters said the youth employment initiative was “one of the most successful aspects of the program,” but that the district has been offering student employment opportunities for over 40 years in areas such as school offices, custodial staff and the athletic department.

“The R3 grant through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority enhanced what was already done for our students,” Walters said.

She also said the district has requested over $986,000 in reimbursements from the ICJIA to fund the program.

“It is disappointing that a high-poverty, high-minority school district, and community that suffers from trauma and gun violence does not see the need to collaborate around supporting a program that the students themselves are fighting to keep,” Walters continued in the statement. “A program that provides support to any student who is interested in participating. The barriers to higher test scores are opportunities and resources that extend beyond the school day.”