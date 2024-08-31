Manteno man raising awareness of mental health and suicide with walk Sunday

MANTENO — Jake Smith, 27, a Manteno resident and mental health advocate, will be taking a walk to raise awareness for mental health and suicide Sunday.

In 2020, Smith started doing a walk in Manteno for mental health and suicide awareness during the month of September.

This is the fifth year Smith will be walking to raise awareness.

Smith can be seen carrying two flags Sunday, one on mental health awareness and one on suicide awareness and prevention.

He will be walking 30 miles this year. He said he will start walking at 7:30 a.m. and hopes to end walking around sunset.

Smith starts walking from his home and makes his way through the streets of Manteno. He said he will start the walk in the Diversatech township.

By doing this walk, Smith said he hopes it will spread awareness of both mental health and suicide.

Smith said he will continue to promote mental health and suicide awareness in the community in an effort to break the cycle of not being open and honest about mental health.

“My goal is to bridge the gap by talking about it and walking to promote that message, as well,” he said.

He won’t be walking alone as two others will be joining him. Their names are Angelina Urban and Shaun Brav. Both of them have walked the entire walk with Smith every year since 2021.

Every year Smith raises money for local organizations.

This year, Smith will be raising money for the following organizations:

• Iroquois Mental Health Center of Manteno

• Project Headspace and Timing

• Clove Alliance

• Harbor House of Kankakee County

• Sam Myers Foundation

• Fortitude Community Outreach

Smith has already raised $1,300. Money was raised with the help of a fundraiser that was held in May at On the Rox in Kankakee. He has also received check and cash donations that helped raise money.

He said he is expecting to raise more money Sunday.

“I’m hoping to raise at least $15,000 this year, but any amount will be beneficial for the six organizations involved,” Smith said.

He said he will be keeping the fundraiser open until later this year.