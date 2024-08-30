IDOT: Non-emergency closures suspended, work zones still plentiful across the state

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The following lane closures in the area will remain in place during the holiday weekend. The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

• Illinois Route 50 south of Armour Road; lane reductions continue.

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

• Interstate 57 north of Gilman (exit 283); lane reductions continue.

• I-57 at Buckley (exit 232); lane reductions continue.

<strong>Livingston County</strong>

• Northbound I-55 at Pontiac; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. Route 24 about 3 miles west of Piper City: lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

<strong>Will County</strong>

• Illinois Route 113 west of West River Road south of Wilmington; lane closures continue.

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. Route 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. Route 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

• River Road over I-80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

• I-55 between I-80 and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood and Joliet; all shoulders closed.

• Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound I-80 at Richards Street (exit 133) in Joliet; both ramps closed, detour posted.

• I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.

• I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; all shoulders closed.

• Between River Road and Houbolt Road in Joliet; all shoulders closed.

• Between Houbolt Road and the Joliet Junction Trail; all shoulders closed.

• At Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.

• Between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox; all shoulders closed.

• Old Chicago Road over Forked Creek in Wesley Township; closed, detour posted.

• Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

• Illinois Route 394 at Burville Road; lane reductions continue.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.