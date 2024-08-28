At the forefront: BBCHS, Kankakee girls flag football teams to begin play

It was just this past school year when the female student-athletes at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School got to meet and mingle with the players and coaches from the school’s first-ever girls sports teams that formed in 1973.

They got to hear those ceiling-shattering women speak on what it meant to be at the forefront of growth and progress in gender equality, although they weren’t quite aware how historic and special their accomplishments were at the time.

But as the girls on the Boilermakers flag football team, and those who represent Kankakee High School, prepare to take part in the first-ever IHSA girls flag football season, they’re totally aware of the ground they’re breaking.

And they love it.

“As the first team to officially do it, it’s just awesome to say I was on the first girls flag football team,” Boilers sophomore Avery Moutrey said. “That’s crazy.”

<strong>‘REALLY SPECIAL’</strong>

The IHSA, in partnership with the Chicago Bears, officially launched the sport at Halas Hall on Valentine’s Day, and the progress of getting the first year of competition underway has been swift.

Rules were just officially passed this past month, as eager girls across the state find themselves with an opportunity to play a level of football that’s rapidly growing in popularity, reaching the Olympics ranks at Los Angeles in 2028.

“It’s really cool and I feel like it is really special,” Kays junior Trinity Noble said. “I had to think about that; we’re the first girls flag football team for Kankakee High School, ever.”

The Boilers will take the field first locally, as on Thursday they visit Joliet Central to make up a game that was postponed Tuesday due to the heat. The Kays have some time before they open the season at home against Peoria Manuel on Sept. 13.

Although learning a new sport in such a limited time hasn’t been easy, players and coaches from both schools agreed that so far, so good. For Boilers sophomore Nevaeh Brown, the hard work has been a blast and the team camaraderie is off the charts.

“It’s better than I expected,” Brown said. “The hard work, compared to what I thought it would be, it’s really fun.

“It’s fun to play and the teammates are fun to be around.”

<strong>80-YARD FIELD</strong>

In addition to grabbing flags — players wear a belt with two flags that can be pulled — in lieu of tackling, there are several other notable differences between flag football and traditional tackle.

There are seven players on each side, with play starting when the center snaps the ball to the quarterback. All players are eligible receivers, including the center, and the quarterback has seven seconds to pass, hand off or run past the line of scrimmage.

Twenty yards are required for a first down rather than the traditional 10, and the length of the field is 80 yards instead of 100. Like traditional football, one forward pass per play is allowed, with different rules for running plays and laterals depending on field location.

Defensively, any player lined up more than seven yards off the ball can blitz at any time, while defenders closer than seven yards can cross the line of scrimmage after a pass or run.

“We tell them they’ll be the first to do this or first to do that, but they’ll also be the first to make mistakes,” Boiler head coach Tremaine Turner said. “We’re all still trying to figure it out, just like everyone else.

“It’s the first year the IHSA has had this as an organization, so we let them know that the refs, the coaches, everyone will make mistakes,” he continued. “With that in the back of their mind, they play more freely. We teach that mentality that it’s the next play.”

<strong>‘MAKE OUR MARK’</strong>

The Boilers are being coached by Turner, who has almost two decades of football coaching experience he brings to town, while the Kays have a familiar face in boys and girls track and field coach Marques Lowe.

Lowe is coaching several of the girls that have helped the Kays continue to be a state track and field power over the past several years, as well as girls with athletic backgrounds in other sports.

“The fact you’re giving women another opportunity to showcase their skills, we have a lot of talented girls,” Lowe said. “Whether it’s soccer, track, volleyball, basketball, no matter what, we have a lot of talent in Kankakee County and a lot of talent in our building.

“They can’t wait to get out there and have Friday night lights like when they go to the boys football games,” he added. “Our motto this year is ‘we got next,’ so I think that will be really dope that they have the opportunity to be able to do it.”

At both schools, the new sport has led to athletes in their different sports now becoming teammates. As Kankakee senior Benkwasha Stroud, who also plays basketball and soccer, has gotten acclimated to her new teammates, she’s noticed nothing but good vibes and several players willing to step up to lead the group.

“It does just come naturally,” Stroud said of the team’s chemistry. “We all come together around each other and step up.”

As for their expectations, both schools plan on not just having fun, but success. Kankakee sophomore Da’Mariana Tooles said that once the team makes sure they have their plays right and are mentally prepared, the sky is the limit when they take the field with all of their athleticism.

“I’m most excited about this season because we’re all talented in a certain way and can all do different things,” Tooles said. “If we come together, we’ll be able to do something, probably do damage if you really ask me.”

For Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Suttyn Hop, the goals for the senior are pretty simple: “to show out.”

However the Boilers’ and Kays’ respective seasons go, Hop is certainly correct that everyone will remember the area’s first pioneers of the sport.

“We’re gonna make our mark, and everyone’s gonna remember it,” Hop said.

The 2024 Daily Journal Prep Football Preview special section can be found inside today’s Daily Journal. For previews of all 15 area tackle football games set to kick off this weekend, see <strong>SPORTS, C1 and C4</strong>.