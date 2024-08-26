Liberty recognized as model PLC school

BOURBONNAIS — Liberty Intermediate School was one of 36 schools in Illinois and fewer than 400 across the country to be recognized as a Model Professional Learning Communities School by Solution Tree during the annual PLC Summit in Lincolnshire.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 sent a group of 12 Liberty staff members this summer to attend the summit, where they were surprised with the recognition as a Model PLC School at Work in front of thousands of attendees.

Solution Tree is a professional development company and publisher of educational material for K–12 educators.

Liberty’s successful implementation of the PLC at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students for which the school was recognized, according to a news release.

“Right now what we have is a lighthouse that is going to give the direction for us to all continue to move,” Superintendent Adam Ehrman said at a school board meeting last week. “The PLC concept is not just about a school. It’s not just about a team. It’s not just about a meeting. It’s about the entire professional learning community which is B53. I could not be prouder of this moment, because I know how long it took to get there.”

PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to impacting the learning for all students is a strong belief in three big ideas: focus on learning, build a collaborative culture, and create a results orientation.

Shortly after beginning the PLC work at Liberty, a guiding coalition was created to help spearhead implementation of PLC practices. The coalition is a building leadership team that consists of administration and teacher leaders from each grade level and content area.

As part of the PLC process, four key questions drive the work of each collaborative team within the building:

<ol><li>What do we want our students to learn? (curriculum, essential standards, learning targets)</li><li>How will we know that they have learned it? (common formative assessments, common summative assessments)</li><li>How will we support students who haven’t learned it? (instruction and intervention)</li><li>How will we support students who already learned it? (instruction and enrichment).</li></ol>

Model PLC recognition is based on strict criteria, which includes the demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, the sustained implementation of these concepts over a period of years, and clear evidence of improved student learning.

Detailed descriptions of changes in structure, practice and culture are submitted to the PLC Review Committee for analysis.

According to the Champions of PLC at Work, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have “shown a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment.”

Liberty’s PLC journey began after the pandemic when the team recognized the need to do something drastic to change the dynamic of learning for their students and the adults within the building, according to the release.