Heat advisory issued Monday, Tuesday

KANKAKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today and Tuesday due to dangerous heat and humidity.

The NWS office in Romeoville issued the warning Sunday, and it said the hottest air of the season, so far, is on the way. A heat advisory was issued for counties northwest of a Livingston to Southern Cook County line today. An excessive heat watch was issued for the entire area for Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Heat indices are expected to climb above 100 degrees for today, including Will, Kankakee, Livingston and Iroquois counties with the range from 95 to 105 degrees. Heat indices of 110 to 115 degrees are expected to max out for the entire Northeast Illinois region on Tuesday.

Overnight temperature lows for both today and Monday will be only in the low to mid-70s.

The NWS advises:

• Take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade and hydrate often.

• Check on your relatives and neighbors.

• Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

The actual high temperatures for the Kankakee area is 94 today and 97 for Tuesday. Wednesday’s high temperature dips to 91 degrees.

There is a 20% to 30% chance for scattered storms Tuesday night with better chances north of Interstate 80, according to the NWS. Severe storms are possible. The NWS also said the track of Tuesday’s storms is still uncertain, so it could have an impact on maximum temperatures.