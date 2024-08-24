BBCHS files referendum question; committee begins work to pull votes

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High school referendum question has been filed with the Kankakee County Clerk.

Now that the question is set to appear on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election, the Building Better Vote Yes committee has taken the wheel on getting the referendum passed.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said he filed the question with the Kankakee County Clerk on July 19, one month before the Aug. 19 deadline for inclusion on the November 2024 ballot.

Vosberg submitted the ballot language that the BBCHS School Board approved during its July 15 meeting.

The district will be asking taxpayers to fund $62 million toward a project for major facility improvements, including a fieldhouse addition; expanding cafeteria and food service areas; renovating science labs and other learning spaces; and more.

The district is slated to contribute $8 million of its budget reserves toward the estimated $70 million project.

Vosberg said that he, as a district employee, cannot be involved in the process of promoting the referendum or asking members of the community to vote.

That task is being taken on by the Building Better Vote Yes committee, chaired by Bourbonnais resident Curt Saindon.

Saindon is a former business manager for Kankakee School District and the current assistant superintendent for business services at Woodridge School District, located in DuPage County.

The committee of about 25 community members is broken up into subcommittees for fundraising, community outreach, communications and canvassing. It had its first organizational meeting in late July.

For its fundraising efforts, the committee is aiming to raise $25,000 to $30,000 over the next four to five weeks for things such as mailings, yard signs, communications and basic canvassing software. A little more than $10,000 has been committed already, Saindon said.

Fundraising and communication efforts have been the focus so far, and the community outreach and canvassing efforts will take off around October, he said.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Sept. 26.

“I think our goal is both to get folks out to vote … [and] really just wanting to help educate the people, the voters in our community, about the referendum question and what it means, and what impact it will have on them as homeowners,” Saindon said. “They need that information so they can make an informed decision.”

Saindon noted that tax increases are always a “tough sell,” as Illinois is heavily dependent on property taxes to fund schools.

“Unfortunately, it’s the system we have and the system we have to work with,” he said. “But hopefully, folks will see the value in the improvements and enhancements that are being proposed and see that it’s a good use of funds.”

He said the last time a major addition to BBCHS was made via referendum was in the late 1970s, when the pool and auditorium were built. Saindon was then a freshman in high school, and he is now getting ready to retire.

“In general, nothing really major has happened since the late ‘70s,” he said. “It’s very much needed I think. That’s why I agreed to help.”

The following referendum question has been filed with the Kankakee County Clerk for inclusion on the Nov. 5 ballot:

“Shall the Board of Education of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District Number 307, Kankakee County, Illinois, alter, repair and equip the Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Building and improve the site thereof, including installing safety, security and technology improvements, improving heating, cooling and ventilation systems and fine arts facilities, building and equipping a fieldhouse addition, eliminating mobile classrooms, renovating science labs and other learning spaces and expanding cafeteria and food service areas and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $62,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?”