Herscher moving ahead with new school, forming advisory committee

HERSCHER — One week after a split vote to build an addition onto the Limestone school, the Herscher School Board reversed course and voted unanimously Monday to move ahead with a plan to construct a new school in Herscher.

Well over 100 community members packed in the Herscher High School cafeteria for the board’s special meeting to reconsider its 4-3 decision from Aug. 12.

With one board member absent, the vote was 6-0 to rescind its approval of the estimated $29.5-million plan for a 45,000-square-foot addition to Limestone Middle School, where about 470 fifth- through eighth-graders currently attend.

The board then voted 6-0 to reconsider the estimated $32.7 million plan for a new 50,000-square-foot school for second- through fourth-graders in Herscher, and lastly, the board voted 6-0 to OK the Herscher building plan.

Unlike the reaction one week ago, when continued audience objections led to a warning for police intervention, Monday’s vote resulted in applause.

“The way the board voted seems to be what most people in the community wanted,” Superintendent Rich Decman said. “Right now, hopefully we can come together and make this building project a success.”

Herscher Intermediate School, with numerous facility issues, was slated to be demolished with either option. There are currently 387 students attending HIS.

Decman said the district is now forming a committee of 10 to 12 individuals to help plan details of the new school with BLDD Architects and Johnson-Downs Construction.

The committee will include community members, teachers and building principals.

The group will make recommendations to the board on decisions such as the school’s location and layout as well as how much of the current space is torn down and rebuilt.

“There’s a lot of controversial issues still coming, and so we hope to get as much input as we can,” Decman said.

The committee will come together before the end of the month and continue to meet every other week, he said.

<strong>BOARD MEMBERS SPEAK</strong>

Monday’s meeting was called at the request of an unnamed board member who decided to change their vote after considering the community’s response to the removal of a school from Herscher.

Present and voting for the district to reverse course were: Board President Sally Sullivan, Vice President Joseph Powers and members Laura Rewerts, Dustin Wright, Pat Daly and Mark Regis.

“I think when that [first] person changed their mind, we took a different look at it,” Sullivan said after the meeting.

Sullivan, Powers and Rewerts previously voted for the Limestone plan but changed their minds for Monday’s vote. Wright, Daly and Regis voted for the Herscher plan at both meetings.

Board Secretary Jason Hastings, who was absent Monday, previously voted for the Limestone plan.

Sullivan said Hastings was absent because he was on vacation.

Powers explained to attendees why he was changing his vote.

He noted he had been interrupted by the audience at the prior meeting when attempting to discuss his stance.

“Even though I don’t agree that building a new HIS is the best decision long-term … I do believe that [for] a project of this magnitude, we must be a uniform board,” Powers said. “So I’m going to change my position. However, I do feel that we need to really look at what we’re going to be doing and how we’re going to spend the money for this new building.”

Powers said one of his goals when joining the school board 11 and a half years ago was to bring the district to a stable financial position and improve teacher salaries.

“I did not think that we could do both — build a new building and pay the teachers the salary they deserve — but now with your involvement, I do feel confident we can accomplish both,” Powers said.

Powers said the district should be looking into how it can contribute funds to the project to minimize the tax rate increase.

Powers also said he understands people were emotional and therefore angry over the issue, but he said board members should not be attacked on a personal level.

“I want to address that, it’s OK that people don’t have to agree with the decision, but it doesn’t make the person evil,” Powers said. “Our district should be better than what we see on television.”

Daly became emotional while addressing the issue with the audience. He said it had been a “pretty challenging week.”

“Now you can see I’m passionate about this,” Daly said.

“We live in the moment, because all we have is the present,” Daly added. “So we can reflect on those things that are in the past and help to move forward.”

Rewerts said after the meeting that she was concerned with the district’s declining enrollment and believed there would be cost savings with having three school buildings instead of four.

Within the past 20 years, district enrollment has decreased by 500 students, or nearly 25%.

“That’s still a concern; however, I think the strife and division in the district would have been far worse for the kids and families,” she said.

<strong>COMMUNITY WEIGHS IN</strong>

A total of eight people spoke during public comment, including parents, current and former staff members and Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney.

Sweeney acknowledged the board for taking the public’s response into consideration.

“Ultimately, as elected officials and where local governance is concerned, we need to respect the will and the judgment of the community and choose Herscher,” he said. “The impact of the intermediate school leaving Herscher would be devastating for our community.”

Sweeney said the decreased traffic flow from losing a school would be detrimental to local businesses.

“If the intermediate school leaves Herscher, this community will look much different five, 10, 20 years from now,” he said. “A lot of great potential will be lost.”

Barbara Schwark, a retired Herscher teacher, said that in regards to declining enrollment, the district should partner with local government and market the area as a good place to settle.

“I suggest to you that nobody that lives in a rural area or a small town does so for their child to go to a big school,” Schwark said. “We need to keep HIS in Herscher, the central heartbeat of the district, accessible from all areas of our district.”

Christopher Smith, of Reddick, said he never considered raising children in any other district, but moving HIS students to Limestone might have changed that.

“It is inequitable to put a child from the west side of the district that is 6 to 7 years old on the bus for an hour and a half or more for the entirety of their early education,” Smith said. “I believe that would amount to several other issues.”

Aaron Cooper, of Herscher, helped organize a community response online, including a Facebook group with over 1,000 members.

He also started a petition for a vote of “no confidence” in the four board members who voted for the Limestone plan; the petition garnered at least 583 signatures.

“To say the community was discouraged by the last vote is an understatement,” Cooper said. “With that vote, four of you lost the trust of the community you serve.”

However, Cooper said that calling the meeting was “a step in the right direction.”

He said he is encouraged to see the district seeking community input on the new building’s details through the committee.

2024-25 school year — 1,608 students (projected)

2023-24 school year — 1,612 students

2022-23 school year — 1,606 students

2021-22 school year — 1,626 students

2020-21 school year — 1,562 students

2019-20 school year — 1,616 students

2018-19 school year — 1,634 students

2017-18 school year — 1,663 students

2016-17 school year — 1,668 students

2015-16 school year — 1,699 students

2014-15 school year — 1,765 students

2013-14 school year — 1,803 students

2012-13 school year — 1,870 students

2011-12 school year — 1,922 students

2010-11 school year — 1,932 students

2009-10 school year — 2,008 students

2008-09 school year — 2,019 students

2007-08 school year — 2,044 students

2006-07 school year — 2,062 students

2005-06 school year — 2,111 students

Source: Herscher School District. Numbers are based on a sixth-day attendance count each year.