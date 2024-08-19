Herscher School Board votes 6-0 to reverse course on intermediate school plans

HERSCHER — The Herscher School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to reverse its decision to build an addition onto Limestone Middle School for the district's second- through fourth-graders, and instead moved forward with a plan to build a new intermediate school in Herscher.

With one board member absent, the vote was 6-0 to rescind the Limestone building plan that was approved 4-3 during the board's Aug. 12 meeting.

The board then voted 6-0 to reconsider the Herscher building plan, and lastly, the board voted 6-0 to OK the plan to construct a second-through-fourth grade school in Herscher.

Present and voting for the district to reverse course were: Board President Sally Sullivan, Vice President Joseph Powers, and members Laura Rewerts, Dustin Wright, Pat Daly and Mark Regis.

Sullivan, Powers and Rewerts previously voted for the Limestone plan but changed their minds. Wright, Daly and Regis had voted for the Herscher building plan at the previous meeting.

Board Secretary Jason Hastings, who was absent Monday, previously voted for the Limestone plan.

The special meeting was called at the request of a board member who decided to change their vote after significant community pushback regarding the board's decision.

