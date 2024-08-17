Response to Herscher Intermediate decision prompts board to revisit plans

The Herscher School Board’s split vote to move second- through fourth-graders to Limestone Middle School and demolish Herscher Intermediate School elicited a strong and overwhelmingly negative community response, but the decision might soon be reversed.

After significant backlash regarding the board’s 4-3 vote to build a 45,000-square-foot, $29.5-million addition in Limestone, a special meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Monday in the Herscher High School cafeteria for the board to revisit its decision.

Action items include motions to rescind the Aug. 12 vote approving the Limestone building plan, reconsider the plan to construct a new 50,000-square-foot, $32.7 million school in Herscher, and approve a building plan scenario.

“Definitely a lot of passion was shown [from the community],” Superintendent Rich Decman said.

Decman said a member of the board was rethinking their position and asked if a special meeting could be called to revisit the issue.

Board President Sally Sullivan said the board’s decision could be reversed Monday night, pending further discussion and votes taking place.

“The purpose [of the meeting] is that someone changed their mind,” Sullivan said.

Board member Pat Daly said he was notified of the meeting and was unsure of what to expect of the outcome.

“I can only think that we need to come to the table and discuss this some more,” Daly said. “That’s what it looks like from the agenda; it’s to revisit the issues, so I’m going to see what’s brought to the table that night and address it that night.”

More than 160 community members attended an Aug. 12 public hearing ahead of the board’s vote; nearly a dozen spoke in favor of keeping a school in Herscher, and no support was voiced for sending the younger students to join fifth through eighth grades in Limestone.

According to Johnson-Downs Construction, the addition would take 33 months to complete, while building a new school would take 29 months. The old school building, where about 350 second- through fourth-grade students attend, would be demolished with either option.

The current facility has mounting issues such as buckling floors, leaks in the brick causing condensation to enter, pipes filled with sludge causing several toilets not to work, and other problems.

Due to the condition of the building, the district is seeking to qualify for Health and Life Safety Bonds through the state of Illinois, which would allow it to fund the replacement of the building without needing to go to a referendum.

<strong>COMMUNITY RESPONSE</strong>

Voting to build the addition in Limestone were Sally Sullivan, Joseph Powers, Jason Hastings and Laura Rewerts. Voting to build a new school in Herscher were Dustin Wright, Pat Daly and Mark Regis.

The community response was swift, as audience members quickly voiced their disappointment in the outcome.

An online petition requesting a vote of “no confidence” in the four board members who voted for the Limestone plan has garnered more than 575 signatures since the meeting.

“These Herscher CUSD#2 School Board members have violated the public trust and are no longer fit to hold office or make decisions for the district,” the petition states. “We, the concerned citizens of Herscher CUSD#2, request a Vote of No Confidence and the removal of the board.”

Aaron Cooper, of Herscher, created the petition and has been organizing the community’s response online.

“The community response has been pretty vocal,” Cooper said. “The response I’ve seen so far has all been negative toward the decision the board has made.”

Cooper said the community has numerous concerns with the idea of removing a school from Herscher, such as economic effects and inconveniencing families that live in the southwest part of the district.

“I have not actually met or talked to one person who supports the decision the board made,” Cooper said.

Cooper said that he and others are planning to address the board Monday.

“People would like to express that they have no faith in the board to operate in the best interest of the community,” he said. “Obviously, not the entire board. We do very much appreciate [Wright, Daly and Regis].”

<strong>VILLAGE TAKES STANCE</strong>

In July, the village invited Herscher School Board members to attend its board of trustees meeting, where village officials raised concerns regarding moving students to Limestone. Board members Sullivan, Wright and Daly attended the meeting as well as Decman.

Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney said the village is postponing its August board of trustees meeting from Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday in case members of the village want to attend the special school board meeting.

Sweeney said that moving students out of Herscher would mean trouble for local businesses.

“In a small town, it’s not easy to run a business, and when you lose foot traffic, like what will happen if they move, we are going to have businesses that are not going to survive,” Sweeney said.

After the closure of Herscher’s CVS pharmacy six months ago, a major blow to the village’s sales tax revenue, losing the school would be another setback for the area, Sweeney said.

“Having that school in our town is sort of the heartbeat of our town, and it would be devastating to lose it, especially after we just lost CVS pharmacy,” he said.

Sweeney said the decision could mean families with children are less likely to buy homes in communities like Campus and Reddick.

The drive from Campus to Limestone is 25 miles, meaning a bus route would likely be in the range of 35 to 40 miles.

“It’s much better off to have it centrally located in Herscher,” he said.

Sweeney also said it is a safety measure to have as many students as possible close to the village’s police department.

“We have a police force right in town,” he said. “If something happened at the school, we have two full-time officers on duty every day who would be there in 15 seconds.”

Sweeney said the village has enhanced its infrastructure, including water system and street upgrades, to better facilitate the schools.

If a new school were built in Herscher, the district would simply have to get its sanitary system hooked up and the village would take care of the rest, he said.

He said it is unknown whether the village of Limestone’s septic system could handle the additional stress of a larger school.

Sweeney said he applauds the school board for being willing to take a second look at its decision in response to the community’s concerns.

“They’ve done a lot of research into which project is best, but ultimately, as elected officials, we work for the people,” he said. “And if the people want something different, no matter how much research we’ve done, sometimes it’s best to side with what the people want.”

<em>This story has been updated to reflect the change of the meeting location to the Herscher High School cafeteria.</em>

Total Enrollment: 1659

Kankakee/Limestone — 870 students, 52.4%

Herscher — 315 students, 19%

Bonfield — 202 students, 12.2%

Reddick — 94 students, 5.7%

Buckingham — 70 students, 4.2%

Campus — 27 students, 1.6%

Union Hill — 15 students, 0.9%

Essex — 12 students, 0.7%

Clifton — 5 students, 0.3%

Chebanse — 5 students, 0.3%

Gardner — 3 students, 0.18%

Dwight — 2 students, 0.12%

Cabery — 2 students, 0.12%

Wilmington — 1 student, 0.08%

Out-of-District Students — 36 students, 2.2%

Source: Herscher School District