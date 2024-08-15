Herscher School Board sets special meeting to reconsider new school plan

HERSCHER — The seven-member Herscher School Board will meet Monday to reconsider its decision regarding the replacement of Herscher Intermediate School.

A special meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the Herscher High School Media Center.

The board is set to vote on rescinding its 4-3 decision from Aug. 12 approving a 45,000-square-foot addition to Limestone Middle School at an estimated cost of $29.5 million.

The addition would mean second through fourth grades would join fifth through eighth grades at the Limestone school.

The board is also set to reconsider the option to build a new 50,000-square-foot school for second through fourth grades in Herscher at an estimated cost of $32.7 million, which the board voted down 4-3 during the same meeting.

The final item on the board’s agenda is to approve a building plan scenario.

Herscher Intermediate School, an aging building with mounting facilities issues, is slated to be demolished with either option.

The special meeting was called after a wave of community backlash followed the results of the Monday meeting.

Check the Journal's Weekend Edition for a full story regarding the community response to the Herscher School Board decision.