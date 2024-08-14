Friday Night Concert Series hosting Jazz Night Friday

The Hill (Stage) will be alive with the sound of music Friday evening during the final 2024 installment of Friday Night Concert Series, hosted by Downtown Kankakee.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at the stage just behind the Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, and will be Jazz Night, featuring Allan Laskey Combo and Three’s A Crowd.

Food will be available for purchase from the Mac’s BBQ food truck. For more information about Downtown Kankakee and its upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com</a>.