Fun at the Circus

DWIGHT — Children and adults of all ages gathered at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Saturday afternoon in Dwight for a live show full of entertainment.

The circus tent was set up at the Dwight Elementary School field at 600 S. Columbia St. with rides, face painting and concession stands available for attendees before the show.

The shows, held at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., featured acts such as clowns, jugglers, lion and tigers, horses, a tight rope, aerialists and other live performers who took the stage in front of a crowd.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Dwight Rotary Club, which sponsored the event.

For 32 weeks of the year, the Culpepper & Merriweather circus brings a 90-minute, family-friendly show to more than 200 towns in 17 states.